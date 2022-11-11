Husson University Reconceives Online RN-to-BSN Program to Address State’s Nursing Shortage
Bangor, ME, November 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Husson University announced today that a reconceptualized version of its popular Registered Nurse to Bachelor of Science in Nursing (RN-to-BSN) program is now available online. The updated program is now suitable for both students and working nurses.
“With Husson’s online RN-to-BSN program, it’s now even easier for working professional nurses to complete their bachelor’s degrees. Our redesigned program now offers students more flexible course schedules than before. These schedules will make it easier for our students to continue working as they take classes,” said Dr. Amy Arnett, associate provost for online and distance education.
Husson University is also trying to make this online nursing degree more affordable. All nurses who live and work in Maine, and who enroll in Husson’s online RN-to-BSN nursing program, are eligible take classes at a tuition rate of $338 per credit hour. That’s $60 per credit hour less than the standard cost of $398 per credit hour for online courses.
At present, Maine is facing a projected nursing shortfall of 1,450 registered nurses in 2025. While some progress has been made, the state still has a long way to go to make sure local citizens have access to the healthcare personnel needed to address the needs of our state’s aging population.
In fact, Maine has the third-largest percentage of nursing staff shortages at long-term care facilities in the nation, according to a study by Seniorly, an online platform that connects people with senior living options and resources. This study found that nearly 38% of nursing homes and long-term care facilities in Maine experienced nursing shortages in 2021-2022. That’s an increase of over 18% from 2020, when the pandemic began.
Meanwhile, the proportion of Maine’s population that’s 60 and older continues to grow. The U.S.Census Bureau estimates that more than 31 percent of Maine’s population will be 60 and older by the year 2030, an increase of 41 percent from 2012.
