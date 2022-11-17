artegic Becomes Part of UNITED Marketing Technologies Group by DuMont

artegic, provider of multichannel marketing automation and high-end email marketing, becomes part of UNITED Marketing Technologies by DuMont. UNITED unites a group of highly specialised and successful marketing technology companies such as censhare, facelift and quintly within the media and technology company DuMont. With artegic, the portfolio is expanded by the leading German specialist for software-as-a-service solutions for real-time marketing automation via e-mail and mobile communication.