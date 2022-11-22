DecenterAds Presents 10 Tips for Black Friday Ad Strategies
Statistics and advice to help both advertisers and publishers get maximum profit from the fall’s biggest spend weekend.
New York, NY, November 22, 2022 --(PR.com)-- DecenterAds, a company that provides demand and supply-side platforms for partners from all over the world, offered advertisers and publishers a set of valuable pieces of advice for Black Friday 2022.
Black Friday is one of the top dates in terms of online shopping and, consequently, ad spending, and provides a unique chance to raise profits with a great thematic campaign. This year, according to Adobe’s data, the holiday season spending volume will hit around $209.7 billion.
DecenterAds shared 10 tips and tricks to help publishers and advertisers benefit from Black Friday 2022. From the set, one can learn:
when to start and end advertising campaigns;
who to target;
which strategies to adopt;
what products to select;
what kinds of ads and on which platforms are to work best in 2022;
and much more.
Visit the DecenterAds blog to learn 10 tips for driving more ad revenue.
Black Friday is one of the top dates in terms of online shopping and, consequently, ad spending, and provides a unique chance to raise profits with a great thematic campaign. This year, according to Adobe’s data, the holiday season spending volume will hit around $209.7 billion.
DecenterAds shared 10 tips and tricks to help publishers and advertisers benefit from Black Friday 2022. From the set, one can learn:
when to start and end advertising campaigns;
who to target;
which strategies to adopt;
what products to select;
what kinds of ads and on which platforms are to work best in 2022;
and much more.
Visit the DecenterAds blog to learn 10 tips for driving more ad revenue.
Contact
DecenterAdsContact
Albina Yefanova
+6591731742
https://decenterads.com
Address: 60 Paya Lebar Road, #04-51
Paya Lebar Square, Singapore 409051
Albina Yefanova
+6591731742
https://decenterads.com
Address: 60 Paya Lebar Road, #04-51
Paya Lebar Square, Singapore 409051
Categories