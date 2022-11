DecenterAds Presents 10 Tips for Black Friday Ad Strategies

New York, NY, November 22, 2022 --( PR.com )-- DecenterAds, a company that provides demand and supply-side platforms for partners from all over the world, offered advertisers and publishers a set of valuable pieces of advice for Black Friday 2022.Black Friday is one of the top dates in terms of online shopping and, consequently, ad spending, and provides a unique chance to raise profits with a great thematic campaign. This year, according to Adobe’s data, the holiday season spending volume will hit around $209.7 billion.DecenterAds shared 10 tips and tricks to help publishers and advertisers benefit from Black Friday 2022. From the set, one can learn:when to start and end advertising campaigns;who to target;which strategies to adopt;what products to select;what kinds of ads and on which platforms are to work best in 2022;and much more.Visit the DecenterAds blog to learn 10 tips for driving more ad revenue.