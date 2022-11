A-Team Group Names Winners of RegTech Insight Awards - USA 2022

London, United Kingdom, November 16, 2022 --( PR.com )-- A-Team Group announced the winners of its acclaimed RegTech Insight Awards – USA 2022 today. The awards were presented during a lively drinks reception following A-Team Group’s RegTech Summit New York.The awards recognise both established solution providers and innovative newcomers providing RegTech solutions that have successfully improved firms’ ability to respond to evolving and ever more complex regulatory requirements across the global financial services industry.This year, the awards included 30 RegTech categories ranging from Best North America RegTech Start Up to Best Data Solution for Regulatory Compliance, Best Reporting Solution for the Consolidated Audit Trail, Best KYC Data Solution, Best Transaction Cost Analysis Solution for Best Execution, Best Risk Calculation Engine for Regulatory Compliance, Best Trade Surveillance Solution, and more.Andrew Delaney, President and Chief Content Officer at A-Team Group, said: “Congratulations to the well-deserved winners of this year’s A-Team Group RegTech Insight Awards – USA, and thank you to all the vendors that entered the awards, our RegTech Insight community that voted for its favourite solutions, and our independent, expert advisory board that worked in collaboration with our editorial team to select this year’s winners.”A complete list of winners can be found below.For more information on the A-Team RegTech Insight Awards – USA 2022 visit https://bit.ly/RTIAWARDSUSA, or contact:Leigh Hill, Marketing Operations Manager, A-Team GroupTel: +44 (0)20 8090 2055 E: awards@a-teamgroup.comBest Solution for Regulatory Change Management - SmartStream TechnologiesBest Solution for Digital Transformation in Regulatory Compliance - +SUBSCRIBEBest Conduct Risk Solution - ACA GroupBest Risk Calculation Engine for Regulatory Compliance - AdenzaBest Data Solution for FRTB - BloombergBest Transaction Reporting Solution - eflow GlobalBest Solution for Operational Risk Management - Fusion Risk ManagementBest Software Solution for FRTB - GoldenSourceBest Reporting Solution for CFTC Reporting - Kaizen ReportingBest Regulatory Reporting Solution - KOR FinancialBest Sanctions and PEPs Solution - KYC HubBest Innovative Technology for Regulatory Compliance - LeapXpertBest North America RegTech Start Up - LightBeam.aiBest Data Solution for Regulatory Compliance - Moody's AnalyticsBest Reporting Solution for Consolidated Audit Trail (CAT) - n-TierBest KYC Data Solution - Refinitiv, an LSEG businessBest Transaction Cost Analysis Solution for Best Execution - S3Best KYC Solution for Client On-Boarding - Shufti Pro LTDBest Financial Crime Solution - smartKYCBest Regulatory Solution for FATCA / CRS - TAINA TechnologyBest Trade Surveillance Solution - Trillium LabsBest Buy-Side Data Management Solution for Regulatory Compliance - AML PartnersBest Regulatory Consultancy – North America - DeloitteBest Data Privacy Solution - EnveilBest Regulatory Compliance Solution for LIBOR - NumerixBest Sell-Side Data Management Solution for Regulatory Compliance - SmarshBest Analytics Solution to Address Capital Requirements/Liquidity Risk - Solve AdvisorsBest Compliance as a Service Solution - Theta LakeBest e-Comms Surveillance Solution - VoxSmartBest Operational Risk Solution - Wolters Kluwer