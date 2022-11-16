A-Team Group Names Winners of RegTech Insight Awards - USA 2022
A-Team Group announced the winners of its acclaimed RegTech Insight Awards – USA 2022 today. The awards were presented during a lively drinks reception following A-Team Group’s RegTech Summit New York.
The awards recognise both established solution providers and innovative newcomers providing RegTech solutions that have successfully improved firms’ ability to respond to evolving and ever more complex regulatory requirements across the global financial services industry.
This year, the awards included 30 RegTech categories ranging from Best North America RegTech Start Up to Best Data Solution for Regulatory Compliance, Best Reporting Solution for the Consolidated Audit Trail, Best KYC Data Solution, Best Transaction Cost Analysis Solution for Best Execution, Best Risk Calculation Engine for Regulatory Compliance, Best Trade Surveillance Solution, and more.
Andrew Delaney, President and Chief Content Officer at A-Team Group, said: “Congratulations to the well-deserved winners of this year’s A-Team Group RegTech Insight Awards – USA, and thank you to all the vendors that entered the awards, our RegTech Insight community that voted for its favourite solutions, and our independent, expert advisory board that worked in collaboration with our editorial team to select this year’s winners.”
A complete list of winners can be found below.
For more information on the A-Team RegTech Insight Awards – USA 2022 visit https://bit.ly/RTIAWARDSUSA, or contact:
Leigh Hill, Marketing Operations Manager, A-Team Group
Tel: +44 (0)20 8090 2055 E: awards@a-teamgroup.com
Best Solution for Regulatory Change Management - SmartStream Technologies
Best Solution for Digital Transformation in Regulatory Compliance - +SUBSCRIBE
Best Conduct Risk Solution - ACA Group
Best Risk Calculation Engine for Regulatory Compliance - Adenza
Best Data Solution for FRTB - Bloomberg
Best Transaction Reporting Solution - eflow Global
Best Solution for Operational Risk Management - Fusion Risk Management
Best Software Solution for FRTB - GoldenSource
Best Reporting Solution for CFTC Reporting - Kaizen Reporting
Best Regulatory Reporting Solution - KOR Financial
Best Sanctions and PEPs Solution - KYC Hub
Best Innovative Technology for Regulatory Compliance - LeapXpert
Best North America RegTech Start Up - LightBeam.ai
Best Data Solution for Regulatory Compliance - Moody's Analytics
Best Reporting Solution for Consolidated Audit Trail (CAT) - n-Tier
Best KYC Data Solution - Refinitiv, an LSEG business
Best Transaction Cost Analysis Solution for Best Execution - S3
Best KYC Solution for Client On-Boarding - Shufti Pro LTD
Best Financial Crime Solution - smartKYC
Best Regulatory Solution for FATCA / CRS - TAINA Technology
Best Trade Surveillance Solution - Trillium Labs
Best Buy-Side Data Management Solution for Regulatory Compliance - AML Partners
Best Regulatory Consultancy – North America - Deloitte
Best Data Privacy Solution - Enveil
Best Regulatory Compliance Solution for LIBOR - Numerix
Best Sell-Side Data Management Solution for Regulatory Compliance - Smarsh
Best Analytics Solution to Address Capital Requirements/Liquidity Risk - Solve Advisors
Best Compliance as a Service Solution - Theta Lake
Best e-Comms Surveillance Solution - VoxSmart
Best Operational Risk Solution - Wolters Kluwer
