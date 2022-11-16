Lanigan Ryan Relocates to New Office Space
Firm relocates to Rio Washingtonian Center.
Gaithersburg, MD, November 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, November 11, Lanigan Ryan moved into a new office space located in the vibrant and lively Rio Washingtonian Center. The move will accommodate a growing team and provide upgraded equipment and technology. The team expects the move to create greater opportunities to connect with friends of the firm, as well as facilitate team bonding activities.
“Our move to a new office space reflects the continuing growth and development of Lanigan Ryan; always striving for excellence and looking to implement new and innovative ways of working that benefit our clients and team members,” remarked Partner Stephen H. Staton, CPA.
Lanigan Ryan’s new address is 9841 Washingtonian Boulevard, Suite 300, Gaithersburg, MD 20878.
About Lanigan Ryan
Mid-sized accounting and consulting firm, Lanigan Ryan, has been working with owners of privately-owned companies for over 30 years. Services offered by the firm include individual and corporate tax return preparation, financial statement audits and reviews, outsourced accounting support, and navigation of various business transactions, among other business consulting assistance.
The greatest strength of the firm is its’ people; team members take personal care to create relationships and understand the comprehensive and unique needs of all clients, to find best-in-class solutions and anticipate issues before they arise. The firm was named on Inside Public Accounting’s 2022 list of “Top 400 Firms.”
Contact
Lanigan Ryan, P.C.Contact
Onesimus Asante
301-258-8900
https://laniganryan.com
