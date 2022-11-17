Pop Culture Expert Celebrates the Totally Bodacious Movies of the 1990s
Author Unveils New Volume in History of Twentieth Century Festive Cinema
Stirling, United Kingdom, November 17, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Jingle bells are ringing for a Stirling-based author as he unveils the latest instalment in his multi-volume film history series. Dr Tom Christie has been writing about the cinema of the festive season for over ten years, and now he has been taking a look at the Christmas movies of that most iconic of decades - the 1990s - in his new book, "A Totally Bodacious Nineties Christmas," published by Scotland-based Extremis Publishing Ltd.
During the nineties, modernity and traditionalism were to collide as never before in the festive films of the period. If the 1980s had been the decade that had brought festive cinema out of its wilderness period and back into the public consciousness as never before, the 1990s would continue to reinvigorate the genre while also returning with fresh purpose to the central themes of its post-war Golden Age. The result would be a mixture of originality and familiarity which was to prove successful at the box-office as well as reinforcing the relevance of the Christmas movie amongst critics and commentators.
"The 1990s are a fascinating period for Christmas movies," Tom explains. "Everyone remembers the standout features of the time, such as Home Alone, The Muppet Christmas Carol and The Nightmare Before Christmas. But there were a lot of other very creative movies emerging too, which challenged expectation and pushed the boundaries of what people anticipated from the festive cinema of the time - features like A Midnight Clear, The Ref and 29th Street."
Tom has written eighteen books, mainly about popular culture, modern film and retro gaming, and is the presenter of the monthly Extremis Publishing Podcast. He is no stranger to Christmas films, having previously penned books including "The Golden Age of Christmas Movies" and "A Righteously Awesome Eighties Christmas". With this new volume, he moves between madcap comedies and family dramas to consider the topics which arose throughout the festive cinema of the decade - to say nothing of unveiling some unexpected movie facts along the way.
When he isn't writing books about pop culture, Tom presents a festively-themed podcast - "Traditionally Speaking" - in collaboration with American author Joe Moore. In every monthly episode, the pair discuss different Christmas traditions and explore the ways that they are celebrated differently between Scotland and the United States.
"A Totally Bodacious Nineties Christmas" is released on 30th November 2022, and will be launched at a special event at Dundee Central Library on 16th December at 2:30pm. Admission to the event is free, but seats can be reserved by booking in advance at: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/christmas-on-film-a-talk-by-dr-tom-christie-tickets-439561629667
Contact
