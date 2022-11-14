Husson University Honored Veterans for Their Service and Sacrifice

Husson University honored veterans on Nov. 10, 2022 in the G. Peirce Webber Campus Center. The event began at 11 a.m. with a presentation that recognized the service and sacrifice members of the armed forces and their families have made to protect this country. According to Danielle Leighton, Husson’s Veterans Administration certifying official, “This holiday is an opportunity for all of us to show our gratitude for veterans’ service and give these heroes the respect they deserve.”