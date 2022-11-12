ASCI Federal Services LLC Awarded Contract with GSA for OCONUS Logistics Service Support in Alaska
ASCI Federal Services LLC (ASCI) has been awarded a contract by the General Services Administration (GSA). Through this award, ASCI will provide logistics services and support for Federal civilian and Department of Defense (DoD) agencies within the state of Alaska.
Anchorage, AK, November 12, 2022 --(PR.com)-- ASCI Federal Services LLC (ASCI) has been awarded a contract by the General Services Administration (GSA). Through this award, ASCI will provide logistics services and support for Federal civilian and Department of Defense (DoD) agencies within the state of Alaska. The single award, Firm Fixed Price (FFP) Indefinite Delivery/Definite Quantity (IDIQ) contract holds a potential value of approximately $11.7 million. It includes a one-year base period of performance with four additional one-year option periods.
“We are proud to be able to bring over two decades of expertise in both supply chain management and the complex logistical environments in Alaska to help support the federal agencies in Alaska in meeting their missions,” said Christine Hopkins, ASCI President, CEO and Managing Owner. “Navigating the challenges of managing a supply chain is at the heart of what we do, and we are excited to be able to apply that expertise to support our local economy.”
Through this contract, ASCI will be responsible providing a total supply chain solution from sourcing, procurement, warehousing, transporting and arranging transportation, and delivery of office supplies, tools and hardware, houseware, furniture, and cleaning products to DoD and Federal civilian customers in and around Alaska. ASCI will have a primary warehouse located in Anchorage as the headquarters for this contract, for inventory storage, and for processing inbound and outbound shipments. ASCI’s proprietary software SmartTracker will be part of the service and act as a Vendor e-Portal to provide customers with up-to-date stock levels as well as order shipment and delivery status updates.
About ASCI
ASCI Federal Services LLC is part of the ASCI family of companies, including Advanced Supply Chain International LLC, and is based in Anchorage, Alaska. ASCI has been providing supply chain and asset management consulting and services to commercial and government customers since April 1999. ASCI specializes in providing support for procurement, contracting, warehousing, inventory management, transportation coordination, and surplus material disposition. In 2021, ASCI became a woman-owned small business and is currently working towards obtaining Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB) certification.
To learn more learn more about the ASCI Family of Companies, please visit www.asciLLC.com.
Contact
ASCI Federal Services LLCContact
Rosita Johnson
(907)348-1610
https://www.asciLLC.com
