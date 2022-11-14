Pioneering Pianist & Winning Trumpeter Jazz It Up at Tribeca Performing Arts Center
BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center, the longest operating performance venue in lower Manhattan, proudly presents Jazz In Progress: Special Double Bill on Saturday, December 10 at 7:30PM. This special event is a double-bill of the two 1st place winners in the 2021 DCJazzPrix International Band Competition.
New York, NY, November 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Giveton Gelin (trumpet) has played with pioneers of the NY jazz scene such as Curtis Lundy, Bobby Watson, Roy Hargrove, Sullivan Fortner, Wynton Marsalis, Ben Wolfe, and Jon Batiste. In 2020, the emerging composer released his debut, True Design — receiving warm reviews and critical mention from Jazziz, WBGO, and more; not to mention, he was awarded the 2020 LetterOne Rising Star Jazz Award, and ASCAP’s Herb Alpert Award. The following year, the band leader won the 2021 DC Prix. Through his quintet, the young trumpeter brings forth a new narrative to jazz music. Gelin recently graduated from Juilliard School.
Dayramir Gonzalez (piano) began his professional career as a pianist and composer with former Irakere member Oscar Valdes’ Afro-Cuban jazz ensemble Diákara at the age of 16. Since winning Havana’s JoJazz festival in 2004 and 2005, Dayramir has gone from winning three Cubadisco awards for his 2007 debut album “Dayramir & Habana entrance” to becoming Berklee College of Music’s first Cuban national “Presidential Scholarship” recipient to performing in 15,000-seat stadiums with legends like Chucho and Bebo Valdes and headlining Carnegie Hall, representing the young generation of Afro-Cuban jazz.
Tickets for this special double-bill are $30 general admission and $20 for students. Tickets can be purchased online or by calling Ticketing Services at (212) 220-1460.
BMCC Tribeca PAC is Downtown Manhattan’s premier presenter of the arts, reaching audiences from the college community, downtown residential and business communities, local schools, families, and audiences of all ages. BMCC Tribeca PAC strives to present a broad global perspective through the presentation of high-quality artistic work in music, theater, dance, film and visual arts. BMCC Tribeca PAC is located on the Borough of Manhattan Community College campus, 199 Chambers Street (between Greenwich Avenue & West Street) and is convenient to the 2/3, A/C/E and R subway lines and the New Jersey Path Train. For more information please visit our website, www.tribecapac.org.
Dayramir Gonzalez (piano) began his professional career as a pianist and composer with former Irakere member Oscar Valdes’ Afro-Cuban jazz ensemble Diákara at the age of 16. Since winning Havana’s JoJazz festival in 2004 and 2005, Dayramir has gone from winning three Cubadisco awards for his 2007 debut album “Dayramir & Habana entrance” to becoming Berklee College of Music’s first Cuban national “Presidential Scholarship” recipient to performing in 15,000-seat stadiums with legends like Chucho and Bebo Valdes and headlining Carnegie Hall, representing the young generation of Afro-Cuban jazz.
Tickets for this special double-bill are $30 general admission and $20 for students. Tickets can be purchased online or by calling Ticketing Services at (212) 220-1460.
BMCC Tribeca PAC is Downtown Manhattan’s premier presenter of the arts, reaching audiences from the college community, downtown residential and business communities, local schools, families, and audiences of all ages. BMCC Tribeca PAC strives to present a broad global perspective through the presentation of high-quality artistic work in music, theater, dance, film and visual arts. BMCC Tribeca PAC is located on the Borough of Manhattan Community College campus, 199 Chambers Street (between Greenwich Avenue & West Street) and is convenient to the 2/3, A/C/E and R subway lines and the New Jersey Path Train. For more information please visit our website, www.tribecapac.org.
Contact
BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts CenterContact
Keith Furtick
212-220-1459
tribecapac.org
Keith Furtick
212-220-1459
tribecapac.org
Categories