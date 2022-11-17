Variety – the Children’s Charity to Raise Money for Kids with Latest Gold Heart Pin Campaign
Variety – the Children’s Charity has created a limited-edition gold heart pin featuring artwork from the highly anticipated film “Avatar: The Way of Water."
Los Angeles, CA, November 17, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Variety – the Children’s Charity has created a limited-edition gold heart pin featuring artwork from the highly anticipated film “Avatar: The Way of Water,” in U.S. theatres on December 16, 2022. The limited-edition collector’s pin will be available for a minimum donation of $3.00 in movie theatres throughout the U.S. and in many countries around the world from November 11, 2022 through March 30, 2023. A full list of participating theatre locations in the U.S. can be found on www.usvariety.org and participating international countries at www.variety.org.
The limited-edition “Avatar: The Way of Water” pins benefit Variety programs that provide life-changing equipment, services and experiences to children who live with special needs or who are disadvantaged.
Variety – the Children’s Charity was started over 95 years ago to help children with special needs and disadvantages. Many families cannot afford the critical treatments, equipment and physical therapy sessions required for their children to enjoy an improved and inclusive quality of life. Everyone who purchases an “Avatar: The Way of Water” gold heart pin will support the children and their families served by Variety – the Children’s Charity.
About Variety - the Children’s Charity
Variety – the Children’s Charity has a 95-year legacy of caring for children across the globe when family income, insurance, and government assistance cannot. Since its founding in 1928, Variety has grown to 40 chapters throughout the world and raised more than $1 billion to assist the treatment and care of children who have a disability or are disadvantaged. Through direct grants and programs, Variety provides the gifts of independence, self-esteem, mobility and communication; survival, recovery, well-being and health; and education, confidence and achievement for children.
To learn more, please visit www.variety.org.
