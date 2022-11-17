BridgeXFunding Announces Funding of a First Mortgage Loan of $1,400,000 in Mount Vernon, NY
BridgeXFunding announced the funding of a 16,850 sf Office/Retail property at 11 W Prospect Ave, Mt Vernon, NY 10550.
BridgeXFunding announced the funding of a 16,850 sf Office/Retail property at 11 W Prospect Ave, Mt Vernon, NY 10550.
The building includes 5 retail shops on the first floor and 4 full floor office suites on the second through fifth floors.
This First Mortgage Loan of $1,400,000 with a 50% LTV with Built-in Reserves Interest & Taxes, and a Fixed Rate for 12 Months.
This is another step for BridgeXFunding on its mission to become the number one direct portfolio lender originating commercial bridge loans in the Greater Tri-state Area.
The recent funding adds to the company’s second and third quarter successes.
This funding is one of multiple recent transactions and closings for the company.
About: BridgeXFunding is a direct portfolio lender originating commercial bridge loans in the Greater Tri-State Area. Our common sense underwriting approach enables us to provide investors and owner-operators of commercial properties fast and flexible access to capital. We make loans available for use toward acquisitions, refinancing, equity recapture and other market driven opportunities. We have a proven multi-year track record of originating, structuring, and funding real estate backed loan opportunities.
Contact
BridgeXFudningContact
Joey Keating
914-522-1490
https://www.bridgexfunding.com/
