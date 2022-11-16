INHERENT, Presented their Fall/Winter Collection at DFW - Denver Fashion Week: Fall 2022
Colorado Springs based men’s fashion and lifestyle brand, INHERENT, was again at Denver Fashion Week to show their Fall/Winter Collection and advocate men’s mental wellbeing.
Denver, CO, November 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- INHERENT is more than a men’s fashion and lifestyle brand. It was founded on the principles of normalizing men “wearing their heart on their sleeve” and speaking freely about their vulnerabilities and challenging, ultimately ending, the stigma around men’s mental wellbeing.
In addition to INHERENT’s menswear and lifestyle accessories collections, INHERENT launched a Foundation in 2020 to raise funds to facilitate their hosting of practical events, signposting men’s mental wellness resources, and developing programs that equip, enable and empower men to live as their authentic selves.
Following the recent success of their recent NYFW runway show, and INHERENT’s debut of their Spring/Summer menswear collection at Denver Fashion Week earlier this year - INHERENT was proud to present their Fall/Winter Collection on the DFW runway during show week on 12th November 2022 at Denver’s Sports Castle.
"I was inspired to create INHERENT after overcoming the darkest period of my life. I realized throughout my mental health journey that caring for myself and my appearance gave me the confidence to be my authentic self,” says INHERENT Founder Taylor Draper. “I'm thrilled to be able to share this message at DFW again, I was humbled by the affirmation and acceptance we received at DFW earlier this year and am thankful for the amazing support of the DFW and 303 Magazine teams.
"The inspiration behind this collection is bringing the desire, and longing to be surrounded by inspiration, to a place of love. It’s about reaching through boundaries created by geographic location, and promoting authentic self expression. This collection is an amalgamation of Italian, NY, LA, & English menswear in a minimal, elegant color palette.
"It doesn’t matter where inspiration comes from, or how far away, as long as it is a desire and reflection of one’s authentic self."
INHERENT has its storefront at 123 N. Tejon St, Colorado Springs, CO 80903 and has availability for custom fitting appointments - please call (719-358-9439) to schedule your in-store personal styling/fitting appointment.
Learn more about INHERENT at thisisinherent[dot]com
Be Dressed for Life and inspired @thisisinherent on Instagram.
