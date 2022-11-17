Husson University ROTC Graduate Receives the Colonel Tanya Wahlberg Nurse Cadet Excellence Award
Bangor, ME, November 17, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Husson University announced today that Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) graduate, Madison Morano, Class of ‘22, a Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Army received the prestigious Colonel Tanya Wahlberg Nurse Cadet Excellence Award. Named in honor of a former second brigade professor of military science, the award is presented each year to individuals who demonstrate excellence through leadership, character, academics and physical fitness. Only one cadet from all of the 42 ROTC programs in the Northeast is selected to receive this award each year.
Lieutenant Colonel Steven A. Veves, LTC, IN, a professor of military science at the University of Maine characterized this accomplishment as “a huge deal.” According to Veves, “Maine is traditionally one of the smaller programs and with that comes a smaller nurse population. Second Lieutenant Morano had to compete against larger schools, with more applicants, in order to win this award.”
After winning the Colonel Tanya Wahlberg Nurse Cadet Excellence Award, Morano took time to reflect on all of the hard work it took to earn this recognition. “As I pursued my degree, I kept putting pressure on myself to do better,” she said. “This award validated all of my hard work and I was honored to accept it.”
Ever since she was a little girl, Morano wanted to be a member of the U.S. Army. “I would see people dressed in uniform at the grocery store or in a restaurant and I was always fascinated by them.” Now an officer in today’s Army, she has no regrets about joining the armed services. “I love the camaraderie of the Army,” said Morano. “I always wanted to give back to my country and this is a great way to do it.”
Husson University’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) degree prepares students to enter a variety of practice settings as professional nurses. Potential practice settings include all areas of hospital nursing, ranging from critical care to newborn nursery, as well as community health, clinic, psychiatric, and long term care settings. Clinical experience in nursing is integrated throughout the program of study. To learn more about Husson’s BSN degree program visit https://www.husson.edu/college-of-health-and-pharmacy/school-of-nursing/undergraduate-nursing/.
Husson University’s School of Nursing provides the advanced knowledge students need to become caring professionals dedicated to meeting the health needs of all people. Nurses comprise the largest component of the expanding healthcare sector. This includes nurses in every specialty, including mental health and primary care.
