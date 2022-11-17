Brand New from HGBM Author, Ruzanna Hernandez, Ed.D.
Springfield, OH, November 17, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Now Available on Kindle and for Paperback Pre-Order.
This is the second book published by Ruzanna Krdilyan Hernandez, Ed.D. who is a public-school administrator, small business owner, a writer, and a mentor. Her first book, Efficiency and Organization to Achieve More in Life was published in 2021. Hernandez writes on topics related to building efficiency, time management, organizational skills, productivity, goal setting, and living a balanced life. In this book, she focuses on building organization and efficiency in personal financial management, particularly for those who earn middle-class income. She relies heavily on her formal education and her personal experiences to connect with readers on a variety of levels. The goal of the book is to provide resources, ideas, and help to anyone who earns a middle-class income and wishes to become more organized and efficient with how to spend and save money.
Ruzanna Krdilyan Hernandez's goal is to impart her knowledge with anyone who wants to achieve as much as possible in a short period of time. She credits her development of organizational skills over the years to accomplish many personal and professional goals in her life. She comes from a humble immigrant background to being a successful middle-class mother of two, living in a wonderful community in Southern California. She is currently serving as a public school principal while owning a small business, being a mother of two children, maintaining her home and her personal relationships. This book's goal is to help readers be inspired and reflect upon their own lives to make changes as they see fit. Ruzanna wants to empower women everywhere to fight and pursue their dreams because they deserve it.
Higher Ground Books & Media is an independent publisher based in Springfield, OH. We publish stories that are inspirational, educational, and motivational. Our work is Christian-based, and we strive to share stories of positive transformation that showcase God's power in our lives. You can find more information about this title and others offered by HGBM at www.highergroundbooksandmedia.com.
If you would like more information about this book, please call Rebecca Benston at 937-925-0387 or email highergroundbooksandmedia@gmail.com.
