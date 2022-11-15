Waypost Names Karen Leon New Production Designer
Greenville, SC, November 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Waypost Marketing announces the promotion of Karen Leon to Production Designer. Founded in 2003, Waypost is a strategy-driven marketing agency located in Greenville, South Carolina.
Karen began her journey at Waypost in 2021. In her previous role as Marketing Coordinator, Karen designed and implemented graphics for various media outlets, produced website and blog content, and implemented research for new marketing strategies. Using these experiences, she was able to sharpen her content development skills, develop methods for new research tactics, and gain valuable design experience.
“In this role, I am beyond thrilled to begin a new creative chapter at Waypost as a Production Designer,” said Leon, “When I started at Waypost I knew I would gain many great skills, but I never imagined moving forward in the creative direction so early on in my career. I can’t wait to gain more in-depth design skills under our talented Creative Director, Michelle!”
As Production Designer, Karen will apply her strategy-driven design perspective to assist the creative department in understanding clients’ goals and implementing the creative design solutions needed to achieve them.
“I've been dying for Karen to move full-time into design work since she started at Waypost,” said Michelle Griggs, Creative Director at Waypost. “She has a sharp eye for design and a background in strategy-based marketing that will bring a fresh perspective to Waypost's creative work.”
Prior to Waypost, the majority of Karen’s marketing experience came from several internships focused on brand development, lead development, and content marketing with a focus on social media. Outside of work, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and anything that gives her an adrenaline rush.
About Waypost Marketing:
Waypost is a digital marketing agency focused on creating executable plans designed to increase leads, conversions, and sales for clients. Waypost, a certified Google Partner and a HubSpot Gold Solutions Partner, has a demonstrated track record of success in strategy development, HubSpot marketing, and sales services. To learn more, visit www.WaypostMarketing.com.
Media Contact:
Company Name: Waypost Marketing
Contact Person: Doug Fowler – President
Email: doug.fowler@waypostmarketing.com
Phone: (864) 288-6162
Address: 320 Prado Way
City: Greenville
State: South Carolina 29607
Country: United States
Website: https://www.waypostmarketing.com/
Categories