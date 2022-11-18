Audience Serv Did It Again and Won the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Award for the 3rd Time in a Row
Berlin, Germany, November 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Audience Serv has again won the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Award - this time for the third year in a row. With the award, Deloitte honors the 50 fastest growing technology companies. 50 companies are selected for the renowned ranking based on percentage sales growth over the past four financial years. This time Audience Serv ranks 50.
The continued growth of Audience Serv is a direct result of its innovative solutions for acquiring new customers and generating leads. With new platforms for vertical based lead generation such as The Advisr, the international specialist for new customer acquisition launched another owned and operated platform for generating highly qualified hot leads this year. With self-operated online portals, Audience Serv brings together the targeted demand for offers from end consumers and the appropriate offers from advertisers. The Advisr is currently active in several European countries such as Spain, France and the UK, but expansion into other markets is also planned.
Other factors in this development were the increasing number of customers on the European market due to good sales strategies and the excellent performance of Audience Serv's innovative products in the DACH region. The human resources department also contributed to the significant growth of the company by hiring new talents with high professional competence and remarkable commitment.
The third Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Award in a row gives reason to believe in the decisions made and to stay in this course. Daniele Sampaolesi, co-founder and CEO of Audience Serv, conceives the award as "the result of hard work and the courage to constantly innovate. The importance of having a clear vision of the future and being open to change are crucial in performance marketing. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the entire team for their commitment and flexibility. This award honors us all.”
An overview of all Technology Fast 50 Award 2022 winners can be find here: https://www2.deloitte.com/de/de/pages/technology-media-and-telecommunications/articles/fast-50-2022-germany-winners.html.
Grégory Armansin
+49 30 467 2401-0
audienceserv.com/
Grégory Armansin
+49 30 467 2401-0
audienceserv.com/
