Riverside Boutique Resort Joins Secret Retreats
Vang Vieng, Laos, November 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Riverside Boutique Resort, Vang Vieng, announces its association with the prestigious Secret Retreats collection of exclusive hotels in Asia.
Secret Retreats is a collection of unique properties – including boutique hotels, yachts and riverboats, lodges, villas and camps– whose owners are passionate about local cultures and traditions and about offering authentic travel experiences. They all share a commitment not only to excellence but also to supporting local communities and preserving their environment.
Each property commits to a standard of excellence that guarantees travelers a world-class level of service and quality. Neatly fitting into this privileged collection, Riverside Boutique Resort prides itself on offering distinctive experiences in an authentic Lao environment.
Stéphane Vigié, co-owner of Riverside Boutique Resort says of the new alliance, “it is a privilege to join Secret Retreats and to become part of this unique community of like-minded hoteliers. Together we will be able to better promote what makes Laos so special for international travellers: a fascinating culture, a multitude of ethnic groups each with a strong identity, and an incredibly rich biodiversity.”
This is a timely addition for Secret Retreats. First, because Laos was recently selected by National Geographic as one of the 25 most breath-taking places one should visit in 2023. Second, because a recently inaugurated high-speed train places Vang Vieng just one-hour away from both Vientiane, the country’s capital, and Luang Prabang, the formal royal capital and UNESCO World Heritage site.
Riverside Boutique Resort – ideally located along the Nam Song river, the 34-room resort is Vang Vieng’s first luxury boutique hotel. Inspired by the ethnic diversity of Laos, the resort offers one of the most inviting swimming pools to be found in the country and stunning views of the surrounding limestone mountains. It has been ranked number one in Vang Vieng on TripAdvisor for the tenth consecutive year and named a winner of TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice awards.
