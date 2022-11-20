Immunodominant Announces Call for Initial Investment Round as Company Prepares for Phase 2 Study of Oral OTC COVID-19 Drug

Immunodominant Inc., a drug discovery and development company engaged in progressing innovative research from academia to commercialization, today announced its intention to begin an initial financing round of up to $30 million. Immunodominant also announced today that it is scheduling a Phase 2 clinical study after a pre-IND meeting with the FDA for LACTOVID, a novel, oral, over-the-counter drug for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19.