BAMO, Renowned Interior Design Studio Expands with East Coast Office
Providence, RI, November 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- BAMO, an award-winning interior design studio based in San Francisco, CA, has opened an office in Providence, RI to capitalize on strategic opportunities in the Northeast region of the United States, and to service their clients along the East Coast (from Boston and New York City to Miami), as well as be closer to Europe.
“We’re aligning with new opportunities in the Northeast,” says Michael Booth, BAMO Co-founder and Principal in charge of the new office (also a Providence-native and RISD graduate). “We have wanted to expand to the East Coast for a while, but we’ve been waiting for the right moment. We’re already pursuing new projects and strategic partnerships, and Providence will serve as an extension of our San Francisco studio. It’s the best of both worlds, well, coasts.”
BAMO is known for award-winning interiors as well as custom furniture and accessories that are a true reflection of their clients. The studio has projects located all over the world, and more recently with residential and hospitality projects in the Northeast and Southeast United States. Looking to expand its reach along the Eastern Seaboard, Providence, RI was the obvious location for an additional office.
The studio has already established traction along the East Coast with the St. Regis Residences, Boston (opening in the Seaport neighborhood in 2022). In Providence, the studio completed interiors for the new Clementine Cocktail Bar (owned by Rhode Island Congressman David N. Cicilline) and renovations to Michael’s personal residence (featured in the November/December 2022 issue of New England Home). Lastly, BAMO is designing the residential interiors for the new Waldorf Astoria Residences Miami, which broke ground in October 2022, as well as a private residence on Manhattan’s Upper West Side for a current client.
BAMO has signed a multi-year commitment for office space in the historic Wayland Building (named after Francis Wayland – Baptist pastor, former president of Brown University). Erected in 1874 by architect Charles P. Hartshorn, the building is rich with architectural and cultural history and is considered an example of “High Victorian Italianate brick structure” (according to the Rhode Island Historic Preservation and Heritage Commission).
Strategically located near the heart of Providence’s historic Central Business District, the Wayland Building is considered one of Providence’s most prominent addresses. BAMO’s office has unobstructed views of Providence’s Riverwalk and Downtown skyline as well as proximity to the bustling campuses of Brown University, Rhode Island School of Design, and Johnson & Wales.
Editors: Images of projects and Michael Booth are available by request.
Contact
Brien McDaniel
917-601-0042
www.bamo.com
