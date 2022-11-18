Builders Site Protection Providing DoorGuard Temporary Door Protection to New 800 Broadway Building
Builders Site Protection - a leading provider of temporary surface protection and dust control products - is providing its DoorGuard door protection to the new 800 Broadway project in downtown San Diego.
Bend, OR, November 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Builders Site Protection is excited to be proving DoorGuard temporary door protection to the new 800 Broadway project in downtown San Diego, California. DoorGuard is being used to protect the front doors of the residences in this new building.
DoorGuard is a leading temporary door protection product. Available in numerous sizes, DoorGuard can protect doors ranging from 8’0” in height down to 6’8”. Widths range from 4’ wide to 3’ wide. Using its innovative elastic band system, DoorGuard can allow doors to remain in use while protecting them – adding an unbeatable combination of protection and practicality.
The new 800 Broadway building is a 389 unit tower in the heart of downtown San Diego. Spanning 40 stories, this building will also feature commercial space, a restaurant and bar, as well as a year round outdoor pool and spa. The 500,000 square foot building is expected to be completed in Q4 of 2023.
For more information about Builders Site Protection’s surface protection and dust control products please call Steven Mullen-Ley at (541) 633-7793, email Steven at sales@buildsitepro.com, or visit Builders Site Protection’s website at www.buildsitepro.com.
Builders Site Protection is a woman-owned provider of surface protection, dust control, and lead containment supplies. President and C.E.O. Patricia Mullen founded the company to manufacture environmentally-friendly alternatives to the limited selection of surface protection products available for the construction trades. Builders Site Protection is a certified woman owned and emerging small business (WBE/ESB) committed to providing superior products and unparalleled customer service. For more information, visit their website at www.buildsitepro.com.
