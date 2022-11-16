Teaz Vodka Retiring Current Bottle Style in Preparation for Upcoming Spirits Release
Phoenix, AZ, November 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- In preparation for the release of its upcoming new line of spirits, Teaz Vodka is retiring its current bottle style. The unique bottle was created by Tonya Grubb, the CEO and founder of Teaz, with the goal of creating a unique bottle design that would stand out from other brands. The bottle itself is a work of art and the unique shape is not only aesthetically pleasing, but also practical as it is easier to hold and pour.
Teaz artisanal vodka, sourced from the finest ingredients in France with a 92 point rating, as well as 15 spirits awards, will continue to be available in its current form until supplies run out. However, the current bottle will soon be a collector's item, so any fans of Teaz Vodka are advised to stock up while they still can.
Teaz Vodka's new line of spirits is set to be released next year and the company is currently in the process of finalizing the packaging for the new products. Teaz new bottles will be released in various sizes and shapes as well additional spirits. In the meantime, fans of Teaz Vodka can enjoy their current product while they wait for our new release.
For more information, please check out their website and blog post.
website: www.teaz.com
email: Teaz@teazvodka.com
