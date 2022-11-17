Tweaking Technologies Rolls Out "Live Streaming" Feature for TweakShot Screen Recorder
Share your screen or broadcast your gameplay with TweakShot Screen Recorder.
Jaipur, India, November 17, 2022 --(PR.com)-- TweakShot Screen Recorder, designed by Tweaking Technologies, a renowned IT Solutions Company, has received new feature updates to enhance productivity. The Windows software allows capturing screenshots & on-screen activities with audio. With the new update, it will support Live Streaming on YouTube and Facebook as well.
Mr. Shrishail Rana, Founder & CEO, Tweaking Technologies said, "Live Streaming has become immensely popular in the professional world. It helps freelancers, businesses and large-scale organizations to easily connect with their target audience on a deeper level, bypassing all the geographical barriers or size constraints. With the all-new TweakShot Screen Recorder, users can broadcast video game streams, live announcements, online classes and whatnot from their PC screen or webcam in real-time."
Listed below is a quick summary of its features & benefits:
● Multiple modes to capture the screen.
● Supports 4K & HD video recording.
● Add personalized watermarks.
● Record footage from a webcam.
● Video trimming & annotation tools.
● Auto Stop & Auto Split modes to manage screen recordings.
● Directly broadcast videos to share with a wider audience over Facebook or YouTube.
● Schedule automatic screen recordings at a specific time.
“TweakShot Screen Recorder, will help you host your first live stream event with little to no technical know-how. With an easy-to-use & intuitive UI, it becomes effortless for every type of user to get started with live streaming on YouTube or Facebook,” expressed Mr. Sudhir Sharma, Vice President, Tweaking Technologies.
Kindly visit the official TweakShot Screen Recorder website for more information: https://www.tweaking.in/tweakshot-screen-recorder/.
About The Company: Tweaking Technologies has been developing and distributing Windows, Mac, iOS & Android Apps for the last 21 years to improve the average user’s digital experience. With the vision to simplify & secure digital life, the company comprehends the fact that self-improvement is the only key to success. Some of the company’s flagship apps have been featured on Newswatch, the Discovery Channel’s tech news bulletin. Tweaking Technologies has a large user-base in North America followed by several countries in Europe and Asia.
Contact
Tweaking TechnologiesContact
Sudhir Sharma
+91-141-2243030
www.tweakingtechnologies.com
