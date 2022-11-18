Boxer Property Makes Exciting Changes to Workstyle
Houston, TX, November 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Boxer Property is excited to announce changes that ensure the continued growth of its hybrid workspace brand, Workstyle.
Workstyle will now sit under Boxer’s marketing group to continue its growth within the co-working and hybrid office market. In addition, a new role has been created and Boxer is pleased to announce that Erika Rodriguez has accepted the role of Workstyle Brand Manager.
For over 9 years, Erika has worked within different departments at Boxer Property including Legal, Leasing and, for the last 5 years, Marketing. In this role, Ms. Rodriguez will be leading the strategic planning to increase brand awareness, occupancy, impact revenues and further build Workstyle’s brand.
Erika commented, “I’m extremely excited to transition into this role as Workstyle Brand Manager. With the ever-changing market, particularly as businesses come back to the office, the hybrid model of working has become a significant focus for Boxer. I look forward to taking this brand and communicating its unique place within the coworking market.”
Ms. Rodriguez received her Bachelor of Arts from the University of Texas at Austin, in 2011.
About Workstyle Flexible Spaces
With over 60 locations nationwide, Workstyle flexible and collaborative spaces are Boxer Property’s signature hybrid of co-working and private offices that provide startups and small business owners the opportunity to rent individual spaces at a fraction of the cost of a traditional office space. For more information, visit WorkstyleSpaces.com
