Averhealth Names Mark Johnson as New Chief Executive Officer
Richmond, VA, November 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Board of Directors of Averhealth, a leading provider of substance use disorder (SUD) monitoring, care coordination, and related support services, today announced the appointment of Mark Johnson as Chief Executive Officer. Johnson succeeds Jason Herzog, Averhealth’s founding Chief Executive Officer, who will aid in the transition and continue as a board director.
As a business leader, Johnson brings over 30 years of management and healthcare industry experience to Averhealth. Johnson, who previously served as CEO of BetterMed Urgent Care, will leverage his deep expertise in developing and executing strategies to achieve rapid growth.
Johnson’s appointment follows a rigorous search and assessment process conducted over several months. An executive search firm was retained, and candidates were thoroughly screened to determine the most suitable candidate. Johnson’s dynamic leadership ability, vision, and broad industry experience differentiated him from other candidates and ultimately led to his selection.
“Mark is the perfect fit for Averhealth,” said Herzog. “His extensive strategic and operating experience and healthcare background complement Averhealth’s industry leadership and will help shape the future growth of Averhealth. And most importantly, Mark is a natural fit for our culture.”
Johnson noted he is energized by Averhealth’s core mission and future growth potential. “I am excited to join Averhealth and look forward to building on the company’s track record of providing exceptional client and patient services. With Averhealth’s talented team and strong culture, there is no limit to what the company can achieve operationally and strategically in pursuit of value creation.”
Before joining Averhealth, Johnson spent five years as CEO of privately-owned BetterMed Urgent Care where he led the company’s rapid clinic expansion and profitable launch of new service lines before leading the company’s sale to a strategic buyer earlier this year. Prior to that, he spent eight years in executive strategy, commercial, and finance positions at MeadWestvaco, as well as in financial leadership roles with GE, Pepsi- Cola Company, and Sara Lee. He will leverage his experience working in various functions across industries to collaborate with the Averhealth team from top to bottom and achieve a strategic vision across functional areas.
Johnson earned an MBA in Finance from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a bachelor’s degree in Accounting from the University of Louisville.
About Averhealth
Since 1995, Averhealth has specialized in providing substance use monitoring services tailored to the unique needs of judicial programs that operate at the holistic intersection of justice-involved and behavioral health. Today, Averhealth serves more than 500,000 patients nationwide. Every element of the Averhealth solution incorporates evidence-based practices, positioning programs and clients for the best possible outcome.
Random selection, daily engagement, robust sample collection, and next business day results combine to help clients develop coping and refusal skills to new-use events. Averhealth’s agile and easy-to-navigate software and automation tools streamline daily workflows and ultimately support recovery.
