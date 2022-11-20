Don Mammoser Photography Tours Announces a Guided Photo Tour Experience in Venice and the Dolomites, Italy
Don Mammoser Photography tours has just added a new tour offering for September of next year. Participants can learn how to best capture the gorgeous region of Venice and the Dolomites in photos.
Parker, CO, November 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Don Mammoser Photography tours has just added a new tour offering. This tour offers participants the chance to learn travel and landscape photography in the beautiful Dolomites region of Italy. Be there during the most gorgeous time of year, when fall color and cool air makes the landscape magical. Participants will be guided by a professional travel photographer and area expert. Learn travel and landscape photography techniques. Witness and capture with a camera, the endless beauty of Venice and the Dolomites while having a ton of fun traveling and photographing with a like-minded group. Group size is kept small so every person on the tour will have as much personal attention as they wish. Tour begins in Venice, Italy during the third week of September 2023. Participants with an interest in travel, cultural or landscape photography will certainly enjoy this trip. Any photographer is welcome, from very beginner to expert and all will gain something by traveling with an enthusiastic, professional leader who knows exactly where to be for the best photography of the area.
Contact
Don Mammoser Photo ToursContact
Don Mammoser
303-906-5102
https://donmammoserphoto.com/photo-tours/
