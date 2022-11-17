4U Rackmount GPU Workstation w/ Enhanced Liquid Cooling Compatibility for Industrial or High-End Business or Home Systems - RMC4402
Chino, CA, November 17, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Acnodes Corporation, a leading provider of industrial computers and display solutions, is proud to present RMC4402, our new 4U rackmount GPU workstation designed for industrial or high-end business or home systems. Powered by the latest 12th Generation Intel Core i5-12400F 2.50GHz CPU (Code Name: Alder Lake) with the Intel LGA 1700 Chipset. The system supports 16GB DDR4 memory (up to 32GB), 1TB M.2 SSD, and 4 x 2.5-inch internal drive bays. The motherboard is equipped with one PCIe 4.0 x 16 slot, 1 x PCIe 3.0 x 16 slot, and two PCIe 3.0 x 1 slots. It has various I/O connectors including DisplayPort, HDMI port, D-Sub port, USB ports, and M.2 slots. The RMC4402 supports the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 video card, which has twice the raster performance and accelerated performance, giving users uncompromised image quality and better visual experience. For business or home systems, it “takes your livestreams, voice chats, and video conference calls to the next level with powerful AI effects like noise removal, virtual background, and more.” (NVIDIA).
The front panel of the RMC4402 features a front panel door with ventilation holes which provides an unobstructed air intake, and a keylock for added security. In addition, the front panel includes one USB Type C port, two USB 3.0 ports, one power status LED indicator, one HDD activity LED indicator, and two LAN activity LED indicators. The RMC4402 integrates an expansion card retainer with storage drive mounting holes to prevent the sagging of graphic cards and any unforeseen damages to the motherboard or graphics card. The expansion card retainer provides excellent space maximization. This GPU workstation features a highly versatile internal layout that allows you to customize the system to your specific requirements.
The system features enhanced rackmount cooling capabilities with three 120mm front cooling fans and two 80mm rear cooling fans for excellent front to back directional airflow. The front chassis supports an optional liquid cooler up to 360mm (one 240mm liquid cooler or one 360mm liquid cooler). “A liquid cooler takes heat from the CPU and transfers it through pipes that have cooling liquid pumping through them. This liquid then runs through a radiator, which is a block that has lots of thin pipes running through it. Fans blow through the radiator to cool the liquid by encouraging its heat to dissipate into the air.” (TechGuided). Liquid cooling helps to efficiently distribute heat, which decreases your downtime and IT interruptions when performing challenging AI applications.
The 4U rackmount enclosure has mounting holes that allow you to install rack sliding rails onto the chassis (slide rails are not included). This GPU workstation is 4U high and measures at 17.32-inches in width, 6.93-inches in height, and 18.43-inches in depth and weighs approximately 20.23 pounds or 9.2 kilograms. It has a 1000W single ATX power supply to support the high-performance CPU and GPU card. The option for a 1200W single ATX power supply or an 800W mini redundant power supply is available.
Please visit https://www.acnodes.com/rmc4402.htm for more information.
