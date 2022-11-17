Gifting an Experience and Relaxation Just Got Easier with HotelsByDay Gifting, Loyalty Point Program
HotelsByDay Daycations Replace Boring Mugs, Socks This Holiday Season
New York, NY, November 17, 2022 --(PR.com)-- HotelsByDay, a web-app that allows guests to book hourly hotel rooms and amenities for a block of time without the hassle or headache, is providing holiday shoppers with a way to gift their family, friends and colleagues with relaxation and experiences this year.
HotelsByDay allows guests to purchase loyalty points through their #MasterKey program and give an experience instead of another boring pair of holiday socks or a mug that will sit around collecting dust. The recipient can then redeem the points for a dayroom at an elegant hotel to kick their feet up and relax, use the hotel amenities, or focus on that creative project they’ve been too distracted to finish. Alternatively, they can use the room as a space to work remotely. Booking a dayroom through HotelsByDay.com gives guests access to all the amenities that overnight guests receive such as the pool, gym, spa services and room service at a discount from overnight rates. Guests can use Cyber2022 for a 25% discount on all loyalty point purchases. Offer expires on November 28, 11:59pm EST.
“HotelsByDay #MasterKey and gifting program allows people to gift friends and family a relaxing daycation at an elegant hotel to rest, be productive, or escape the stress of modern life for a few hours in the day,” said Yannis Moati, CEO of HotelsByDay.com. “Even holiday shopping and gift giving can be stressful. People normally have to worry about shipping their gifts on time amid delivery delays, but the HotelsByDay gifting platform instantly delivers your gift to the recipient so they can enjoy it right away," said Moati.
HotelsByDay.com has thousands of hotel options to choose from in places people need them the most: business districts, shopping hubs, airports and resorts. The app has over 300,000 registered bookings with over 7,000 daytime passes available daily at discounts of up to 75% from an overnight stay.
For more information on HotelsByDay and the #MasterKey Program and Points Gifting Platform, visit: https://www.hotelsbyday.com/en/masterkey-point-program.
About HotelsByDay
HotelsByDay web-app enhances hotel experiences with daytime inventory of rooms and amenity passes sold in time bands of three to 12+ hours. Daytime bedrooms, meeting rooms, coworking desks, pool passes, cabanas, gym passes, and parking passes are some of the options that are available to purchase through the web-app. HotelsByDay has thousands of hotel options to choose from in places ranging from business districts to shopping hubs, airports and resorts. For more information about HotelsByDay and to download the app, visit: hotelsbyday.com.
HotelsByDay allows guests to purchase loyalty points through their #MasterKey program and give an experience instead of another boring pair of holiday socks or a mug that will sit around collecting dust. The recipient can then redeem the points for a dayroom at an elegant hotel to kick their feet up and relax, use the hotel amenities, or focus on that creative project they’ve been too distracted to finish. Alternatively, they can use the room as a space to work remotely. Booking a dayroom through HotelsByDay.com gives guests access to all the amenities that overnight guests receive such as the pool, gym, spa services and room service at a discount from overnight rates. Guests can use Cyber2022 for a 25% discount on all loyalty point purchases. Offer expires on November 28, 11:59pm EST.
“HotelsByDay #MasterKey and gifting program allows people to gift friends and family a relaxing daycation at an elegant hotel to rest, be productive, or escape the stress of modern life for a few hours in the day,” said Yannis Moati, CEO of HotelsByDay.com. “Even holiday shopping and gift giving can be stressful. People normally have to worry about shipping their gifts on time amid delivery delays, but the HotelsByDay gifting platform instantly delivers your gift to the recipient so they can enjoy it right away," said Moati.
HotelsByDay.com has thousands of hotel options to choose from in places people need them the most: business districts, shopping hubs, airports and resorts. The app has over 300,000 registered bookings with over 7,000 daytime passes available daily at discounts of up to 75% from an overnight stay.
For more information on HotelsByDay and the #MasterKey Program and Points Gifting Platform, visit: https://www.hotelsbyday.com/en/masterkey-point-program.
About HotelsByDay
HotelsByDay web-app enhances hotel experiences with daytime inventory of rooms and amenity passes sold in time bands of three to 12+ hours. Daytime bedrooms, meeting rooms, coworking desks, pool passes, cabanas, gym passes, and parking passes are some of the options that are available to purchase through the web-app. HotelsByDay has thousands of hotel options to choose from in places ranging from business districts to shopping hubs, airports and resorts. For more information about HotelsByDay and to download the app, visit: hotelsbyday.com.
Contact
HotelsByDayContact
Yannis Moati
415-937-6656
hotelsbyday.com
Yannis Moati
415-937-6656
hotelsbyday.com
Categories