IvyWise Expands Scholars Program to Include Transfer Admissions Advising
The IvyWise Scholars program to offer free transfer college admissions guidance to high-achieving, low-income students.
New York, NY, November 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Transfer pathways have traditionally played an important role in promoting access to higher education for historically underrepresented students. However, transfer student enrollment has dropped by nearly 16% since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. In order to combat this trend and guide students through the complex transfer application process, IvyWise, the world’s leading educational consultancy, has expanded the IvyWise Scholars program, which provides pro bono college counseling, tutoring, and mentoring services to high-achieving students from low-income families, to include transfer students. Applications for those looking to transfer in Fall 2023 are now open through April 1, 2023.
IvyWise has worked with pro bono students navigating the first-year college application process for over two decades, with each of the consultancy’s counselors committing to work with at least one pro bono student each year. “I'm so excited about the expansion of our IvyWise Scholars program to include students looking to transfer universities,” said Katie Burns, College Admissions Counselor at IvyWise.
“Making the decision to transfer and subsequently navigating the transfer application process can sometimes be even more complex and nuanced than the first-year admission process,” Burns said. “IvyWise Scholars, including Transfer Scholars, can benefit from the hundreds of years of collective admission experience on our team, getting assistance from developing a list of best-fit colleges to crafting a compelling and cohesive personal narrative.”
Applications for the IvyWise Scholars program are now open for current first or second year college students through April 1, 2023. Accepted students will receive personalized transfer admissions counseling allowing them to maximize their program time and gain a full understanding of why they want to transfer and what they need to do to secure admission to their top-choice transfer schools. Interested students can learn more about the program and submit an application on the IvyWise website.
While direct consulting services are available to IvyWise Scholars and other clients, robust resources on the college admissions process are also available to all through the IvyWise website, blog, Just Admit It! IvyWise Live webinar series, podcast, and social media channels.
About IvyWise:
IvyWise is the world’s premier educational consultancy, offering comprehensive services including college admissions counseling, transfer admissions counseling, academic advising, K-12 school placement, early college prep, graduate school admissions counseling, academic tutoring, and test prep. IvyWise empowers students to live up to their highest possible potential, both academically and personally. For over 24 years, IvyWise has been dedicated to helping students apply and get into their best-fit schools, where they will be happy and successful. The IvyWise team has over 300 years of collective experience in admissions at schools like Yale, Princeton, Columbia, Stanford, MIT, and NYU, to name a few, as well as close to 100 years of experience in college guidance roles at top independent and private schools, and has worked with thousands of students.
Contact
IvyWiseContact
Megan Zuckerman
646-779-2927
www.ivywise.com
