California Criminal Defense Attorney Simone Chambliss Releases a Video Explaining a Misdemeanor Hit and Run Charge
Virtuoso Criminal and DUI Lawyers, a California criminal defense and DUI defense law firm (www.virtuosolaw.com), releases a Youtube video explaining misdemeanor hit and run and how it can be defended in court (video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dBDnlwi7SwE).
Hayward, CA, November 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- California Criminal and DUI Defense Law Firm, Virtuoso Criminal and DUI Lawyers offers their experience in misdemeanor hit and run charges. In a recently released YouTube video, Attorney Simone Chambliss discusses the consequences of hit and run charge, where one may see up to six months in county jail or a fine up to one thousand dollars. She also states that being involved in an accident and not staying at the scene of the incident to exchange information can trigger this sort of charge. Ms. Chambliss also describes possible hit and run defenses. “Common defenses for a hit and run charge may include misidentification, lack of knowledge that a person was even involved in the accident, or of there was no damage,” says Attorney Chambliss.
Please check out the video addressing this offense at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dBDnlwi7SwE.
To learn more about hit and run charges, check out Virtuoso Criminal and DUI Lawyers’ hit and run webpage at: https://www.virtuosolaw.com/traffic-offenses/misdemeanor-hit-and-run-vehicle-code-20002/
If you have been arrested for a crime, or would like to speak to an attorney regarding a criminal matter, please contact 833-6-No-Jail.
Please check out the video addressing this offense at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dBDnlwi7SwE.
To learn more about hit and run charges, check out Virtuoso Criminal and DUI Lawyers’ hit and run webpage at: https://www.virtuosolaw.com/traffic-offenses/misdemeanor-hit-and-run-vehicle-code-20002/
If you have been arrested for a crime, or would like to speak to an attorney regarding a criminal matter, please contact 833-6-No-Jail.
Contact
Virtuoso Criminal & DUI LawyersContact
Christopher Barraca
(833)6-NO JAIL
https://www.virtuosolaw.com
Christopher Barraca
(833)6-NO JAIL
https://www.virtuosolaw.com
Categories