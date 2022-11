A-Team Group Names Winners of RegTech Insight Awards - APAC 2022

Singapore, Singapore, November 29, 2022 --( PR.com )-- The awards recognise both established solution providers and innovative newcomers providing RegTech solutions that have successfully improved firms’ ability to respond to evolving and ever more complex regulatory requirements across the global financial services industry.The awards included over 30 RegTech categories ranging from Best Innovative Technology for Regulatory Compliance to Best FRTB Solution, Best Buy-Side Data Management Solution for Regulatory Compliance, Best Sell-Side Regulatory Data Solution, Best Sanctions and PEPs Solution, Best Risk Calculation Engine for Regulatory Compliance, Best Client On-Boarding Solution, Best FATCA Solution, Best Conduct Risk Solution, and more.Andrew Delaney, President and Chief Content Officer at A-Team Group, said: “Congratulations to the well-deserved winners of A-Team Group’s first RegTech Insight Awards – APAC. Thank you to all the vendors that entered the awards, our RegTech Insight community that voted for its favourite solutions, and our independent, expert advisory board that worked in collaboration with our editorial team to select the winners.”A complete list of winners can be found below.For more information on the A-Team RegTech Insight Awards – APAC 2022 visit https://bit.ly/RTIAPACAwards22 or contact:Leigh Hill, Marketing Operations Manager, A-Team GroupTel: +44 (0)20 8090 2055 E: awards@a-teamgroup.comBest Sell-Side Data Management Solution for Regulatory Compliance - SmartStream TechnologiesBest Sanctions and PEPs Solution - Dow JonesBest FRTB Solution - AdenzaBest Sell-Side Regulatory Data Solution - BloombergBest Post Trade Reconciliation Solution - CardabelBest Solution for Basel Rules - ElysianNxtBest Regulatory Compliance Solution for LIBOR / IBOR - ICE Data ServicesBest Operational Risk Solution - ION – XTP Risk JANUSBest Client On-Boarding Solution - Know Your CustomerBest Risk Calculation Engine for Regulatory Compliance - KYC PortalBest FATCA Solution - MAP FinTechBest Buy-Side Regulatory Data Solution - Moody'sBest ESG Regulatory Solution - Moody’s AnalyticsBest Conduct Risk Solution - MyComplianceOffice (MCO)Best Transaction Monitoring Solution - NapierBest Trade Surveillance Solution - NICE ActimizeBest Regulatory Consultancy – APAC - RegCentricBest Vendor Solution for the Common Reporting Standard (CRS) - RegnologyBest Compliance as a Service Solution - Relativity ODA LLCBest Regulatory Change Management Solution - Single RulebookBest Financial Crime Solution - smartKYCBest Transaction Cost Analysis Solution for Best Execution - TradewebBest Innovative Technology for Regulatory Compliance - AQMetricsBest Buy-Side Data Management Solution for Regulatory Compliance - BNY MellonBest AI Solution for Regulatory Compliance - Fraud.netBest Regulatory Reporting Solution - Point NineBest KYC Data Solution - QuantexaBest Transaction Reporting Solution - Regtank Technology Pte LtdBest Cloud Solution for Regulatory Compliance - SnowflakeBest Analytics Solution for Capital Requirements/Liquidity Risk - Solve AdvisorsBest Vendor Solution for APRA APS 220 - Vermeg Australia PTY LTD,Best MAS 610 Solution - Vermeg International Singapore Pte Limited,VermegBest e-Comms Surveillance Solution - VoxsmartBest Regulatory Compliance Solution for IFRS 9 - Wolters Kluwer