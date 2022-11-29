A-Team Group Names Winners of RegTech Insight Awards - APAC 2022
A-Team Group announced the winners of its inaugural RegTech Insight Awards – Asia-Pacific 2022 today. The awards were announced during a drinks reception following A-Team Group’s RegTech Summit APAC.
Singapore, Singapore, November 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The awards recognise both established solution providers and innovative newcomers providing RegTech solutions that have successfully improved firms’ ability to respond to evolving and ever more complex regulatory requirements across the global financial services industry.
The awards included over 30 RegTech categories ranging from Best Innovative Technology for Regulatory Compliance to Best FRTB Solution, Best Buy-Side Data Management Solution for Regulatory Compliance, Best Sell-Side Regulatory Data Solution, Best Sanctions and PEPs Solution, Best Risk Calculation Engine for Regulatory Compliance, Best Client On-Boarding Solution, Best FATCA Solution, Best Conduct Risk Solution, and more.
Andrew Delaney, President and Chief Content Officer at A-Team Group, said: “Congratulations to the well-deserved winners of A-Team Group’s first RegTech Insight Awards – APAC. Thank you to all the vendors that entered the awards, our RegTech Insight community that voted for its favourite solutions, and our independent, expert advisory board that worked in collaboration with our editorial team to select the winners.”
A complete list of winners can be found below.
For more information on the A-Team RegTech Insight Awards – APAC 2022 visit https://bit.ly/RTIAPACAwards22 or contact:
Leigh Hill, Marketing Operations Manager, A-Team Group
Tel: +44 (0)20 8090 2055 E: awards@a-teamgroup.com
Best Sell-Side Data Management Solution for Regulatory Compliance - SmartStream Technologies
Best Sanctions and PEPs Solution - Dow Jones
Best FRTB Solution - Adenza
Best Sell-Side Regulatory Data Solution - Bloomberg
Best Post Trade Reconciliation Solution - Cardabel
Best Solution for Basel Rules - ElysianNxt
Best Regulatory Compliance Solution for LIBOR / IBOR - ICE Data Services
Best Operational Risk Solution - ION – XTP Risk JANUS
Best Client On-Boarding Solution - Know Your Customer
Best Risk Calculation Engine for Regulatory Compliance - KYC Portal
Best FATCA Solution - MAP FinTech
Best Buy-Side Regulatory Data Solution - Moody's
Best ESG Regulatory Solution - Moody’s Analytics
Best Conduct Risk Solution - MyComplianceOffice (MCO)
Best Transaction Monitoring Solution - Napier
Best Trade Surveillance Solution - NICE Actimize
Best Regulatory Consultancy – APAC - RegCentric
Best Vendor Solution for the Common Reporting Standard (CRS) - Regnology
Best Compliance as a Service Solution - Relativity ODA LLC
Best Regulatory Change Management Solution - Single Rulebook
Best Financial Crime Solution - smartKYC
Best Transaction Cost Analysis Solution for Best Execution - Tradeweb
Best Innovative Technology for Regulatory Compliance - AQMetrics
Best Buy-Side Data Management Solution for Regulatory Compliance - BNY Mellon
Best AI Solution for Regulatory Compliance - Fraud.net
Best Regulatory Reporting Solution - Point Nine
Best KYC Data Solution - Quantexa
Best Transaction Reporting Solution - Regtank Technology Pte Ltd
Best Cloud Solution for Regulatory Compliance - Snowflake
Best Analytics Solution for Capital Requirements/Liquidity Risk - Solve Advisors
Best Vendor Solution for APRA APS 220 - Vermeg Australia PTY LTD,
Best MAS 610 Solution - Vermeg International Singapore Pte Limited,Vermeg
Best e-Comms Surveillance Solution - Voxsmart
Best Regulatory Compliance Solution for IFRS 9 - Wolters Kluwer
