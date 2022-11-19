Xitron Marks 45th Year as Printing Industry Innovator
Tracks evolution from typesetter interfaces to Digital Front Ends.
Ann Arbor, MI, November 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Xitron, a subsidiary of Hybrid Software Group and the developer of Harlequin-based Navigator RIP and workflow products for commercial, flexo, screen, digital, and high-speed inkjet printing, is celebrating its 45th year of supplying innovative tools to the printing industry.
The company started in 1977 with the invention of an interface that tied newspaper editorial systems to high-speed typesetters. Since then, it has evolved into a team of specialists developing software solutions for almost all printing markets, including RIPs, workflows, computer-to-plate interfaces, DFE’s, and machine controls for high-speed inkjet presses. “When I stand back and consider the body of work and technological advancements we’ve deployed, I can’t help but be impressed with this team,” said Xitron’s president Karen Crews, who has been with the company in various roles for more than 35 years.
With a growing base of more than 40,000 customers, Xitron products are responsible for reliable print production in facilities that represent virtually every demographic and market segment in the printing industry. The Navigator RIP is regarded as the preeminent Harlequin RIP implementation for traditional CTP and is now the official upgrade version for existing SCREEN, ECRM, RTI, Presstek/Mark Andy, and Compose RIPs still in use. It’s also the chosen platform for several suppliers of direct-to-screen systems around the world, as well as being the core DFE delivered by the top high-speed inkjet press OEMs.
Its newest implementation, Navigator Flexo Suite: Label, is a collection of integrated RIP and workflow tools designed specifically for the narrow web label market. Combining the user-friendly Navigator Workflow interface with vector-based trapping and tabular step-and-repeat functionality, it was developed in collaboration with Hybrid Software, recognized experts in label and package printing.
To commemorate the company’s anniversary, Xitron will be offering free software upgrades to customers who purchase any version 13 Navigator TIFF RIP, workflow, and support agreement bundle between now and October 1, 2023. “This represents a value of almost $1,500 to end users," said Crews. “It’s our way of showing our appreciation to customers who continue to show confidence and loyalty in Xitron products.”
About Xitron
Xitron develops advanced workflow systems and interfaces to drive the prepress industry’s most popular new, and legacy output devices, prolonging our customers’ investments. In addition, Xitron’s Navigator Digital Front End is recognized as best in class by several digital press manufacturers around the world. Xitron’s Navigator RIP, Raster Blaster TIFF Catcher, and Sierra Workflow solutions are recognized as prepress standards. Built around the Harlequin RIP core technology from Global Graphics and the Adobe PDF Print Engine from Adobe Systems, Xitron engineers continue to develop solutions for the graphic arts market, driving hundreds of different models of imagesetters, proofers, platesetters, inkjet printers, and digital presses. With shipments of more than 40,000 RIPs, Xitron is the largest independent Harlequin RIP developer in the market and is a subsidiary of Hybrid Software Group.
Xitron and the Xitron logo are registered trademarks of Xitron. Other trademarks and copyrights are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Xitron, visit us at www.xitron.com.
