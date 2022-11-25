Thomas Brigandi, CFA Joins Purpose-Driven Global Investment Firm RisCura
Brigandi's demonstrated experience in financial analysis, coupled with his deep relationships within the asset owner community makes him perfectly positioned to lead the institutional business.
Washington, DC, November 25, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Purpose-driven global investment firm RisCura today announced that Thomas "Tom" Brigandi, CFA has been appointed Managing Director of Institutional Coverage. In this role, Brigandi will manage relationships with institutional asset owners looking to invest with a positive impact in frontier and emerging markets.
"Recognised globally for their expertise and deep relationships with their clients, I am thrilled to be appointed as head of institutional business at RisCura USA. I’m looking forward to helping clients navigate unfamiliar markets and working with an international team of investment professionals as committed to investing with care as I am," says Brigandi.
He joins RisCura from Moody's Investors Service, where he worked for over a decade, most recently serving as a Vice President in the Global Investor Management Team. “In this position, I was responsible for building and maintaining a network of senior-level institutional investor relationships. During my tenure at Moody’s, I also served on Moody's US public pension steering committee, ESG Americas working group and veteran recruiting sub-committee,” says Brigandi.
In addition to his primary function of overseeing the institutional business at RisCura USA, Brigandi will also assist RisCura’s investment manager research team with US-based investment manager selection. “Prior to my service on Moody’s Global Investor Management Team, I served as a Lead Analyst in Moody’s Global Project and Infrastructure Finance Group for nine and a half years.
“In this role, I was responsible for overseeing a portfolio of roughly 30 power, toll-road, airport, port, water, wastewater, natural gas pipeline and project finance credits that collectively had over $15 billion of debt outstanding,” he says.
Brigandi is also well known for his leadership in the CFA Society New York, where he currently serves as Chair of the Board of Directors. Brigandi is the founder of CFA Society New York’s Asset Owner Series™ (AOS), which is a collection of events that have featured hundreds of senior-level speakers from sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, family offices, endowments, foundations and pension funds that collectively oversee tens of trillions of dollars in fiduciary assets under management.
In addition to his service as Chair of the Board of Directors of CFA Society New York, Brigandi also serves as the Treasurer of the Macaulay Honors College Foundation, an Advisory Board Member of the Singapore Economic Forum, a Board Member of The Ocean Foundation, a Member of the Bretton Woods Committee and a Fellow of the Foreign Policy Association. Brigandi was also named the CFA Institute Inaugural Global Outstanding Young Leader in 2017, in addition to the CFA Institute 2021 Americas Volunteer of the Year.
"Brigandi’s demonstrated experience in financial analysis, coupled with his deep relationships within the asset owner community makes him perfectly positioned to lead the institutional business at RisCura USA. Adding him to the team is a significant step towards building our presence in the US and generating interest in the investment potential of emerging and frontier markets, such as those in Africa," says Richard Ingram, Managing Director and CEO.
