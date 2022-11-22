Highside Chooses Nine23 to Provide UK Sovereign Secure Communications, Controlled File-Sharing, and Compliant Collaboration Services
Southampton, United Kingdom, November 22, 2022 --(PR.com)-- HighSide Inc. (“HighSide”), the global leader in secure communications, collaboration, and data management has signed a contract with Nine23 Ltd. (“Nine23”), a UK Sovereign Cloud provider of cyber security solutions for the regulated and compliant market, to deploy a UK Sovereign HighSide One Service. HighSide One, the leading platform for secure out of band communications, controlled file-sharing and compliant collaborations, powered by a decentralized end-two-end encryption protocol, is now available on Nine23’s accredited UK Sovereign Secure Private Cloud infrastructure - Platform FLEX.
Nine23’s Platform FLEX provides a multi-private cloud environments with direct network gateway connectivity to all UK government and private networks including the PSN, PNN, RLI, HSCN and others. This proven, accredited platform offers full guaranteed data and meta-data residency as well as Legal Data Sovereignty and extensible integration that can be used for Official-Sensitive and higher classifications.
Powered by a decentralized E2E encryption protocol, HighSide One delivers productivity capabilities such as secure & out-of-band messaging, controlled file-sharing, and sensitive data management. In use by government agencies and enterprise organizations around the world, HighSide One is changing the way the digital business works. From enabling teams to share and manage their sensitive business data to delivering a secure, highly available, and segmented system for mission, project, and cyber operations teams to ensure persistent communications, HighSide One delivers. With a full RBAC access control system, Active Directory connection for enterprise user management, and an integrated e-discovery and compliance suite, HighSide One is truly revolutionizing secure collaboration.
The services are available on the new G-Cloud 13 framework launched on the 9th of November.
Commenting, Kevin Monk, HighSide Director EMEA, said, "As HighSide expands its customer footprint within the region, the increased demand for a UK Sovereign Cloud Service partner became critical. Nine23 are the clear choice of organisation to partner with, having the ability and skills to deliver HighSide One as-a-service to end users that require end-two-end encryption for their data management, sharing and communications.”
Stuart McKean, Nine23 CEO: “We are very pleased that Highside have chosen Nine23’s platform FLEX as its UK Sovereign cloud service partner. We are seeing many partners who need a UK home for there data and a trusted service partner like Nine23 with the required security cleared people to deliver true added value. We look forward to enabling end users with a secure solution using the Highside One platform."
About Highside
HighSide is the recognized industry leader for Secure Communications & Collaboration, delivering NIAP validated software that enables teams to ensure their intellectual property, regulated data, and sensitive communications remain secure, compliant, and controlled.
Powered by a decentralized E2E encryption protocol, HighSide delivers productivity capabilities such as secure & out-of-band messaging, controlled file-sharing and sensitive data management. In use by government agencies and enterprise organizations around the world, HighSide is forever changing the way the digital business works. From enabling teams to share and manage their sensitive business data to delivering a secure, highly available, and segmented system for mission, project, and cyber operations teams to ensure persistent communications, HighSide One delivers. With a full RBAC access control system, Active Directory connection for enterprise user management, and an integrated e-discovery and compliance suite, HighSide One is truly revolutionizing collaboration... securely.
About Nine23
Nine23 is your trusted, UK sovereign cyber security solutions provider. Our services are underpinned by our fully managed, secure UK cloud, Platform FLEX to enable end-users in today’s workplace to use technology, securely.
End-users expect to operate at work in the same way they do at home – consumer simplicity with enterprise security. We passionately believe that the end-user should be at the heart of everything we do and be empowered to use technology as they need, with confidence in the secure protection.
We fully understand the value and need for cyber security as a business enabling, rather than a business constraint. Through our vast experience of working with national and local clients and partners, we have consistently achieved the highest levels of accreditation and assurance from national bodies and organisations to provide confidence that the systems we develop can be used at highly classified levels of cyber security.
Media relations enquiries:
Hayley Mckean
Hayley.mckean@nine23.co.uk
