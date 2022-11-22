Highside Chooses Nine23 to Provide UK Sovereign Secure Communications, Controlled File-Sharing, and Compliant Collaboration Services

HighSide Inc. (“HighSide”), the global leader in secure communications, collaboration, and data management has signed a contract with Nine23 Ltd. (“Nine23”), a UK Sovereign Cloud provider of cyber security solutions for the regulated and compliant market to deploy a UK Sovereign HighSide One Service.