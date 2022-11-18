HealthONE Recognized Among the 50 Most Community-Minded Companies in Denver, CO
Second consecutive year that HealthONE has been honored.
Denver, CO, November 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- HealthONE has been named an honoree of The Civic 50 Colorado by CSR Solutions of Colorado and Points of Light, the world’s largest organization dedicated to volunteer service. The award recognizes HealthONE as one of the most community-minded companies in Colorado, determined by an independently administered and scored survey. The Civic 50 Colorado initiative, modeled after Points of Light’s national program, provides a standard for superior corporate citizenship and showcases how companies can use their time, talents, skills and resources to drive social impact in their company and communities.
The Civic 50 Colorado honorees were officially recognized at the Honoree Announcement Event on 11/10/2022. View the recording at csrsolutionsco.org.
“At HealthONE, we are deeply committed to creating healthier tomorrows for our community and that extends to our colleagues volunteering their time as well as our charitable donations and partnerships with local and regional organizations,” stated Sylvia Young, President and CEO of HealthONE. “We are truly honored and humbled by this recognition which is a reflection of the care we give not just to our patients, but also our community.”
The Civic 50 Colorado survey is administered by True Impact, a company specializing in helping organizations maximize and measure their social and business value and consists of quantitative and multiple-choice questions that inform scoring process.
For more information about The Civic 50 Colorado and this year’s honorees, visit: https://www.csrsolutionsco.org/aboutthecivic50colorado.html
About HealthONE
HealthONE, as part of the HCA Healthcare Continental Division, was named the top health system in the state by IBM Watson Health and our system was named one of the top five large health systems in the country. HealthONE and HCA Healthcare have also been named 12 consecutive times by Ethisphere as a World’s Most Ethical Company and two consecutive years as a LinkedIn Top Company. As a leading healthcare system in the metro Denver area, HealthONE employees more than 11,000 colleagues. As part of the HealthONE system of care, Centennial Hospital, The Medical Center of Aurora, North Suburban Medical Center, Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center, Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children, Rose Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center, Swedish Medical Center, and Spalding Rehabilitation Hospital work together to provide a higher level of care. In addition, our family of services includes several free-standing emergency departments and numerous ambulatory surgery centers, CareNow urgent care and occupational medicine clinics, physician practices, imaging centers, and AIRLIFE-DENVER, which provides critical care air and ground transportation across a seven-state region. Consistently among the Denver Business Journals’ list of top corporate philanthropists in the Denver-metro area, HealthONE was named as one of the most community-minded organizations by The Civic 50, and contributed more than $889,000 through cash and in-kind donations last year alone, and also provided $677M in charity, uninsured and other uncompensated care along with nearly $200M in federal, state and local taxes.
About CSR Solutions of Colorado:
At CSR Solutions of Colorado, we believe that workplaces can DO BETTER BY DOING GOOD. We offer a robust suite of cost-effective products and services, making it easy for workplaces large and small to build and grow their community strategies through volunteer engagement, philanthropic impact and community reputation. Let us help you create your company’s corporate social responsibility strategy and road map. For more information, visit www.csrsolutionsco.org.
About Points of Light
Points of Light is a global nonprofit organization that inspires, equips and mobilizes millions of people to take action that changes the world. We envision a world in which every individual discovers the power to make a difference, creating healthy communities in vibrant, participatory societies. Through 177 affiliates across 38 countries, and in partnership with thousands of nonprofits and corporations, Points of Light engages 5 million volunteers in 16 million hours of service each year. We bring the power of people to bear where it’s needed most. www.pointsoflight.org
