Scottsdale Philharmonic Invites Community to Dec. 4 Concert
Scottsdale, AZ, November 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Scottsdale Philharmonic is excited to have music lovers attend its next concert on Sunday, Dec. 4, 4-6 p.m., at the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts.
Conducted by the newly-hired, full-time, world-class principal conductor Maestro Dmitry Polyakov, the concert will include Chopin’s “Piano Concerto No. 1” with piano solo by QingQing Ye, Mozart’s “Voi che sapete,” and Schubert’s “Symphony No. 8 Unfinished.”
“Our first concert of the season in October received enthusiastic applause and standing ovations,” says Joy Partridge, President and Co-Founder of the Scottsdale Philharmonic. “We are so lucky and privileged that internationally-acclaimed conductor Dmitry Polyakov has become a major part of our orchestra as we begin our newest vision of seeing the Scottsdale Philharmonic become a major symphony in Arizona.
“We are talking with Scottsdale Mayor David Ortega and the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts about adding an Annual Children’s Concert for all grade school children and a series of three Pops Concerts in our upcoming concert seasons,” Partridge adds. “Our vision is that all elementary school students in Scottsdale will be able to experience classical music through a special concert geared towards them, such as Prokofiev’s ‘Peter and the Wolf.’”
All concerts in the Scottsdale Philharmonic’s 2022-23 season—Sundays Dec. 4, Dec. 11, Feb. 19, March 19 and May 7--will be held at the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, 7380 East Second St., Scottsdale, from 4 to 6 p.m.
Ticket donations of $15 are available for all upcoming concerts online at www.scottsdaleperformingarts.org and their website lists the latest information about COVID protocols for the events.
“The vision of enhancing the Scottsdale Philharmonic into a major symphony in Arizona is just beginning,” Partridge explains. “A great symphony is created by a great conductor. Because Maestro Polyakov is a major figure in building our future, we created the Conductor's Circle Sponsorship Program. Contributions to this program will allow us to develop our new vision of a first-class symphony in Scottsdale and build a great symphonic orchestra performing unforgettable concerts.
“We want to thank Mayor Ortega, the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, and all of our donors and patrons,” Partridge says. “We are so grateful to all of you. As a non-profit, the orchestra always welcomes volunteers and support.
“We have prepared many projects for the next season and beyond,” Partridge continues. “Follow us on our website and social networks. We are looking forward to seeing you at our upcoming concerts.”
For more information about the Scottsdale Philharmonic or to make a donation, visit www.scottsdalephilharmonic.com or call 480-951-6077.
