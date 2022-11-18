Criminal and DUI Defense Lawyer Joseph McPeak Releases YouTube Video About Different Types of Reckless Driving

Virtuoso Criminal and DUI Lawyers is a California criminal defense and DUI defense law firm (www.virtuosolaw.com), in Hayward, CA with offices in Oakland, San Jose, Manteca, Walnut Creek, and San Francisco. Recently, Attorney Joseph McPeak released a YouTube video discussing reckless driving laws. The firm regularly releases informative YouTube videos regarding criminal laws in California. Watch the video here: (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_fbubsoJUIU).