Stateside Affairs Named Gold Stevie® Award Winner in International 2022 Stevie Awards for Women in Business, for Innovative Achievements in Social Media
Manasquan, NJ, November 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Stateside Affairs is honored to win a Gold Stevie® Award in the international, 19th annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business. Stateside Affairs was the only U.S. company to be named a Finalist in the Social Media Team of the Year category, ultimately winning the Gold Stevie®. Each year, Stevie Awards competitions receive over 12,000 nominations from organizations in more than 70 countries. The government affairs and public relations company’s award submission was recognized largely for innovative achievements as they pertain to various clients’ virtual event and podcast productions since July 1, 2020. Additionally, Stateside Affairs’ Social Media and Public Relations Manager LisaMarie Gaeta won a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Female Employee of the Year - Business category. She was the sole Finalist and award winner representing a New Jersey company in this category.
This is the first time Stateside Affairs has submitted nominations to the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and subsequently the first time the company has been named as both a Finalist and a Gold Award winner. Judges commented on the submission, “Stateside Affairs has a great understanding of the power of social media for local initiatives that rely on getting the word out to constituents. The robust offerings and well-thought media plans are impressive. The team is doing great work in helping unite their targeted communities to stay informed and take action.” The panel also remarked, “Being woman and minority-owned makes this team stronger in advocating social issues in a complex world.”
The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor women executives, entrepreneurs, employees and the companies they run – worldwide. The Stevie Awards have been hailed as the world’s premier business awards.
Stateside Affairs strives to adapt and grow with social media not only for its own marketing purposes but also for its clients. In 2020, the company hired its first social media and public relations manager to keep up with the growing demand for digital communications as a result of the pandemic. To expand its own virtual reach, the company decided to launch Live with Stateside Affairs across Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube. The series covered important topics including women's entrepreneurship and the 2020 election and mail-in ballots. One of the most important livestreams was “COVID-19 Vaccine Q&A: A Bilingual Conversation,” which shared the latest information in English and Spanish about the COVID-19 vaccines that had just begun being administered. Stateside Affairs was honored to be joined by Andrea G. Martinez-Mejia, Chief of Staff at the New Jersey Department of Health.
Stateside Affairs also launched a social media and podcast advocacy series for Dr. Patricia Campos-Medina, a nationally recognized labor and political leader. Activista Rise Up, a Finalist in the 2021 Reed Awards for Best Online Video Series, was Stateside Affairs’ first video series to be available on podcast platforms. It explores conversations with activist leaders and everyday people to demand a transformation of our politics so that America can fulfill its promise to become a more perfect union with justice for all.
“In its 19th year, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business received an outstanding body of nominations from women in organizations of all types, in 27 nations,” said Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards. “We are gratified by how meaningful it is to women to win a Stevie Award, and how impactful it can be on the futures of their careers and their organizations. We congratulate all of this year’s Grand, Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners for their achievements.”
Stateside Affairs President and CEO Cristina Pinzon celebrated the achievement, “We entered this international competition because we are confident in the services we provide to our clients. We are extremely pleased to have been named a Gold Stevie® Award Winner in the Social Media Team of the Year category, having assisted our clients in navigating social media strategies throughout the pandemic, producing their events, promoting advocacy campaigns, and showcasing community initiatives.”
Learn more about the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and view the list of Finalists at www.StevieAwards.com/Women.
About Stateside Affairs
Stateside Affairs is an award-winning, woman and minority-owned government affairs and public relations company based in New Jersey. Founded in 2015, the company’s reputation for success has garnered both state and regional recognition for its work in public affairs as well as print and digital communications. As industry leaders, the Stateside Affairs team prides itself in delivering plans that are beautifully designed and skillfully executed, gaining its clients nationwide recognition for quality work. For more information about Stateside Affairs, visit www.statesideaffairs.com.
About The Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.
This is the first time Stateside Affairs has submitted nominations to the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and subsequently the first time the company has been named as both a Finalist and a Gold Award winner. Judges commented on the submission, “Stateside Affairs has a great understanding of the power of social media for local initiatives that rely on getting the word out to constituents. The robust offerings and well-thought media plans are impressive. The team is doing great work in helping unite their targeted communities to stay informed and take action.” The panel also remarked, “Being woman and minority-owned makes this team stronger in advocating social issues in a complex world.”
The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor women executives, entrepreneurs, employees and the companies they run – worldwide. The Stevie Awards have been hailed as the world’s premier business awards.
Stateside Affairs strives to adapt and grow with social media not only for its own marketing purposes but also for its clients. In 2020, the company hired its first social media and public relations manager to keep up with the growing demand for digital communications as a result of the pandemic. To expand its own virtual reach, the company decided to launch Live with Stateside Affairs across Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube. The series covered important topics including women's entrepreneurship and the 2020 election and mail-in ballots. One of the most important livestreams was “COVID-19 Vaccine Q&A: A Bilingual Conversation,” which shared the latest information in English and Spanish about the COVID-19 vaccines that had just begun being administered. Stateside Affairs was honored to be joined by Andrea G. Martinez-Mejia, Chief of Staff at the New Jersey Department of Health.
Stateside Affairs also launched a social media and podcast advocacy series for Dr. Patricia Campos-Medina, a nationally recognized labor and political leader. Activista Rise Up, a Finalist in the 2021 Reed Awards for Best Online Video Series, was Stateside Affairs’ first video series to be available on podcast platforms. It explores conversations with activist leaders and everyday people to demand a transformation of our politics so that America can fulfill its promise to become a more perfect union with justice for all.
“In its 19th year, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business received an outstanding body of nominations from women in organizations of all types, in 27 nations,” said Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards. “We are gratified by how meaningful it is to women to win a Stevie Award, and how impactful it can be on the futures of their careers and their organizations. We congratulate all of this year’s Grand, Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners for their achievements.”
Stateside Affairs President and CEO Cristina Pinzon celebrated the achievement, “We entered this international competition because we are confident in the services we provide to our clients. We are extremely pleased to have been named a Gold Stevie® Award Winner in the Social Media Team of the Year category, having assisted our clients in navigating social media strategies throughout the pandemic, producing their events, promoting advocacy campaigns, and showcasing community initiatives.”
Learn more about the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and view the list of Finalists at www.StevieAwards.com/Women.
About Stateside Affairs
Stateside Affairs is an award-winning, woman and minority-owned government affairs and public relations company based in New Jersey. Founded in 2015, the company’s reputation for success has garnered both state and regional recognition for its work in public affairs as well as print and digital communications. As industry leaders, the Stateside Affairs team prides itself in delivering plans that are beautifully designed and skillfully executed, gaining its clients nationwide recognition for quality work. For more information about Stateside Affairs, visit www.statesideaffairs.com.
About The Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.
Contact
Stateside AffairsContact
Laura Gaviria
732-612-3045
statesideaffairs.com
Laura Gaviria
732-612-3045
statesideaffairs.com
Categories