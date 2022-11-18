ProcurePort Placed as a Value Leader in Spend Matters 2022 SolutionMap for Supplier Relation Management & Risk (SRM)

E-sourcing applications help enterprises save money and boost productivity by streamlining negotiations. The market is evolving to enable more strategic spend management via advanced analysis and AI-based sourcing. Suppliers are a core backbone of this process. Implementing and automating a supplier risk and performance management program can be accomplished successfully with the help of a Supplier Management Software such as ProcurePort.