ProcurePort Placed as a Value Leader in Spend Matters 2022 SolutionMap for Supplier Relation Management & Risk (SRM)
E-sourcing applications help enterprises save money and boost productivity by streamlining negotiations. The market is evolving to enable more strategic spend management via advanced analysis and AI-based sourcing. Suppliers are a core backbone of this process. Implementing and automating a supplier risk and performance management program can be accomplished successfully with the help of a Supplier Management Software such as ProcurePort.
Indianapolis, IN, November 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- ProcurePort, a leading provider of OnDemand e-Sourcing Software has risen to the top “value leader” quadrant in Spend Matter’s fall 2022 SolutionMap for Supplier Relation Management & Risk (SRM).
The Spend Matters SolutionMap compares various solution providers in the Supplier Risk and Performance Management criteria for their features and functionality as well as ease of Use and Implementation. Supplier Management & Standard E-Sourcing automation are the two main E-Sourcing Solutions with a high adoption rate in mid to large size enterprises.
ProcurePort a leader in providing e-Sourcing and Spend Management solutions leads in the following main categories:
· Reverse Auction Software: Generate cost savings for it’s indirect purchases related to Print and Media.
· Request for Quote Software (RFQ Software): Automate its quote request process and improve compliance and security of handling and comparing supplier quotes.
· Supplier Management Software: Onboard and Track all your supplier information in a single space. Conduct performance and risk reviews periodically and manage supplier risk using analysis and alerts.
Because ProcurePort’s Web-based E-Sourcing solutions do not require expensive and time-consuming setup or integration, many of ProcurePort’s customers realize a return on their investment immediately after their first sourcing event. “This on-demand model is much more affordable than other alternatives and allows mid-sized businesses to benefit from the same online procurement technology that was previously only available to large corporations,” explains Smith.
About ProcurePort
Founded in 2011, the company has expanded its service set from discrete online auction tools to complete on-demand sourcing solutions including providing sourcing and spend analysis services. In 2017, ProcurePort further expanded its solution to enable the entire Source-to-Pay cycle. Starting from Requisitions, eRFX, eAuctions, Contract Management to Award and P.O Generation + Invoice and Payments.
As ProcurePort plans for 2022, along with its global sourcing initiatives, the company will also focus on enhancing its Spent tracking and Contract management/performance modules. ProcurePort recently unveiled a new version of its e-Sourcing suite with an upgraded easy-to-use user interface and enhanced security and scalability.
For more information, visit www.ProcurePort.com or call 1.866.643.8153 (toll-free in North America).
