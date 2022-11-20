NJ MED Launched the World Education Championship (WEC) Competition with the World Cup
The World Education Championship measures a country’s investment in education.
New York, NY, November 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- NJ MED’s first World Education Championship will be launched next week to support the World Cup’s global importance. Every four years nations that compete in the World Cup games’ education system will be evaluated on their ability to educate their population.
Thirty-two nations’ performance in School Life Expectancy, Government Investment in Education, and Adult Illiteracy Levels will be measured. The nation with the best results in each category will receive points against its opponent. The countries are matched the same as their World Cup games and groups. The competition will run from the Group Round, the Round of 16, the Quarterfinals, the Semifinals, and the Finals.
This year’s countries include:
· Group A
· Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, and the Netherlands
· Group B
· England, IR Iran, USA, and Wales
· Group C
· Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland
· Group D
· France, Australia, Denmark, and Tunisia
· Group E
· Spain, Costa Rica, Germany, and Japan
· Group F
· Belgium, Canada, Morocco, and Croatia
· Group G
· Brazil, Switzerland, and Cameroon
· Group H
· Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, and Korea Republic
Mr. Albert Mitchell II, CEO/Founder of NJ MED said, “This competition is designed to motivate successful soccer countries to also take a look at how well their country is doing to improve the lives of its people. We know education is not exciting or sexy towards getting people’s attention. However, bringing attention to the subject while the world’s greatest sports event is taking place, maybe a way in.”
Mr. Mitchell also said, “The world needs to wake up and get serious about who we are and where we are going as a society. Life is not about games. Life is about getting better as a people. Let’s evaluate who we are and how we can get better. To do that we need people’s attention.”
For more information on the World Education Championship, you can contact NJ MED’s website at https://worldtop20.org/the-world-education-championship-wec.
Thirty-two nations’ performance in School Life Expectancy, Government Investment in Education, and Adult Illiteracy Levels will be measured. The nation with the best results in each category will receive points against its opponent. The countries are matched the same as their World Cup games and groups. The competition will run from the Group Round, the Round of 16, the Quarterfinals, the Semifinals, and the Finals.
This year’s countries include:
· Group A
· Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, and the Netherlands
· Group B
· England, IR Iran, USA, and Wales
· Group C
· Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland
· Group D
· France, Australia, Denmark, and Tunisia
· Group E
· Spain, Costa Rica, Germany, and Japan
· Group F
· Belgium, Canada, Morocco, and Croatia
· Group G
· Brazil, Switzerland, and Cameroon
· Group H
· Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, and Korea Republic
Mr. Albert Mitchell II, CEO/Founder of NJ MED said, “This competition is designed to motivate successful soccer countries to also take a look at how well their country is doing to improve the lives of its people. We know education is not exciting or sexy towards getting people’s attention. However, bringing attention to the subject while the world’s greatest sports event is taking place, maybe a way in.”
Mr. Mitchell also said, “The world needs to wake up and get serious about who we are and where we are going as a society. Life is not about games. Life is about getting better as a people. Let’s evaluate who we are and how we can get better. To do that we need people’s attention.”
For more information on the World Education Championship, you can contact NJ MED’s website at https://worldtop20.org/the-world-education-championship-wec.
Contact
New Jersey Minority Educational DevelopmentContact
Shomari Moore
856-541-3926
www.worldtop20.org
Shomari Moore
856-541-3926
www.worldtop20.org
Categories