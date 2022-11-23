TravelTube Launch the World's First Digital Tourism Information Centre in Africa
TravelTube, a travel social media platform that focuses on changing the narrative of Africa by inspiring, informing, and enabling travellers, has launched the world's first digital tourism information centre to cater to the needs of tourists.
San Francisco, CA, November 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- A tourism information center is usually a physical building where travellers go to get information with regard to the city or country. Such information includes maps, recommended restaurants in town, places to visit, an itinerary, and more importantly, a local advisor who can answer any questions the traveller may have. Most tourism information centers have very poor reviews on Google, as many complain about the poor service and unwelcome staff that work in some of the tourism information centers.
Most tourist information centers are found mostly in Europe and other parts of the world, but the beauty of Africa is its ability to leapfrog due to its young population and the fast-growing adoption of technology.
TravelTube's digital tourism information center contains every service offered by a physical information center, but digitally. Tourists can access multiple maps of the city, points of interest, road maps, and much more. The digital tourism information center also has an emergency center that travellers can contact in case of an emergency. The digital tourism information center's emergency section also includes a feature called traveling mode. When the travel mode is turned on, any time the traveller dials the emergency line, the tourist's exact location is immediately captured and shared with local authorities. Local advisors are an important feature of the digital tourist information center. The local advisor section is an instant chat and messaging section where travellers can make inquiries about any information they may need. These local advisors are made up of local experts with very good knowledge of the cities, tour operators, and consultants.
Tourism is one of the most important industries in Africa and contributed 8.5% (or $194.2bn) of the continent’s gross domestic product (GDP) in 2018, according to the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC). Africa was also the second-fastest growing tourism region with 5.6% growth in 2018 against a global average growth rate of 3.9%.
