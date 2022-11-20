Saelig Introduces Coltraco Portasonic® PRO Handheld Ultrasonic Non-Invasive Clamp-on Flow Meter With Pressure Prediction

The Portasonic® PRO is a handheld tablet-based ultrasonic clamp-on flow meter with pressure prediction software for calculating internal pipe pressure from measured flow rates. It combines the functionality of the Portasonic® 2.FL0 in measuring flow rates non-invasively with the Portasonic® CALCULATOR, to form the first instrument capable of calculating the internal pressure within pipes, using non-invasive, externally measured flow sensors.