Husson University, the Caleb Group and Harbor Management to Provide 35% More Thanksgiving Dinners to the Elderly and the Disabled This Year

Husson University is partnering with the Caleb Group and Harbor Management to prepare and deliver Thanksgiving meals to Bangor area seniors and disabled community members. The increased cost of food for those on a fixed income who need a hot, delicious holiday meal is making this effort more imperative. The Husson University’s Dining Services team will prepare nearly 150 Thanksgiving meals. That’s an increase of over 35% in the total number of meals prepared, compared to last year.