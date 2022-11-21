Husson University, the Caleb Group and Harbor Management to Provide 35% More Thanksgiving Dinners to the Elderly and the Disabled This Year
Bangor, ME, November 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- For the third consecutive year, Husson University is partnering with the Caleb Group and Harbor Management to prepare and deliver Thanksgiving meals to Bangor area seniors and disabled community members. The increased cost of food for those on a fixed income who need a hot, delicious holiday meal is making this effort more imperative this year.
“The Caleb Group and Harbor Management received more inquiries this year about providing Thanksgiving dinner than ever before,” said Bob Sedgwick, the director of dining services at Husson University. “I’m delighted to let everyone know that our dining services team will be working on Thanksgiving to prepare these meals so that those in need can enjoy a sumptuous holiday meal with turkey, all the fixings and our famous Husson homemade desserts.”
Making this happen will require Husson University’s Dining Services team to prepare nearly 150 Thanksgiving meals for local elderly and disabled residents at Bradford Commons and Kenduskeag Terrace in Bangor. That’s an increase of over 35% in the total number of meals prepared, compared to the prior year.
Both facilities are owned by The Caleb Group and managed by Harbor Management. The meal assembly will take place from 10:45 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving (Thursday, November 24, 2022) in the kitchens of the Dickerman Dining Center on Husson University’s campus at 116 Kagan Drive.
The Dining Services team at the University helping to prepare these meals includes Husson University Executive Chef Shawn Joyce and Sous Chef Shawn Stemp. Assisting the chefs in the preparation of the Thanksgiving meals will be Sedgwick; Purchaser Julie Perkins, Assistant to the Director of Dining Services Carole Bemis and Husson student Rowan Lamoureux, a junior pursuing a Bachelor of Science in biology with a concentration in biochemistry at the University’s College of Science and Humanities. She is also the secretary of the African Student Association and the secretary of the Neurodiversity Club.
The 149 completed meals will be picked up by Laurie Holmes, the resident services coordinator for the Caleb Group and her husband at 11:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving (Thursday, November 24, 2022). The meals will then be immediately delivered to elderly and disabled residents at Bradford Commons and Kenduskeag Terrace. Holmes and Kim Scheid, the property manager for both properties, are coordinating the delivery effort. This initiative couldn’t be timelier. Thanksgiving meals are more expensive this year. Americans on fixed incomes feel the economic pinch the most.
Categories