Axiomtek Announces Superior Mini-ITX Motherboard with 12th Gen Intel® Core™ Processor – MANO561
Axiomtek's MANO561 is a thin mini-ITX motherboard with superior performance ideal for applications including industrial automation, medical, signage, and more.
City of Industry, CA, November 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Axiomtek, a leading designer and manufacturer of innovative and reliable high-performance industrial computer products – is pleased to introduce the MANO561, a high-performance thin mini-ITX motherboard. Aside from superior compute performance, this low-profile embedded motherboard delivers high-speed connectivity with flexible I/O, impressive graphics to support triple displays, and high reliability with 12V-24V wide-range DC power to bridge next-gen AIoT applications.
Axiomtek’s MANO561 is powered by 12th generation Intel® Core™ i9/i7/i5/i3, Intel® Pentium® Gold or Intel® Celeron® processors (up to 65W) with the Intel® H610 chipset. This embedded SBC has dual 260-pin DDR4-3200/2666/2400 SO-DIMM sockets with a total capacity of 64GB. When it comes to display-related features, this mini-ITX along with Intel® UHD graphics offers triple-view displays with two HDMI ports, one LVDS port, and one VGA port. Furthermore, it provides various wireless connectivity options including 5G/4G/LTE connectivity with an M.2 Key B 2242/3042/3052 slot, seamless Wi-Fi connection with an M.2 Key E 2230 slot, and a mini-PCIe slot. This industrial mini itx also has a PCIe x16 slot for GPU, AI acceleration, and frame grabber card configurations.
“Less but more, the MANO561 with a 20mm I/O height is a perfect solution for a space-constrained environment and having solid computing performance in the meantime. Worth to mention, its multiple displays support, abundant I/O interfaces and wide input voltage allow users to fulfill adequate AI application in various needs, such as industrial automation, medical, digital signage, and self-service kiosks,” said Kenny Lin, the product manager of the AIoT Team at Axiomtek. “Moreover, we have the capability to assist with any customer's industrial integration requirements and achieve faster time to market.”
To protect the hardware against any data breach, the MANO561 features onboard Trusted Platform Module 2.0 (TPM). It can withstand a wide operating temperature range from 0°C to 60°C (+32°F to +140°F) for providing stable ongoing system operation. The intel embedded board features abundant I/O including one 2.5GbE LAN, one GbE LAN, four 4 COM (one RS-232/422/485 and three RS-232), two USB 3.2 Gen1, and five USB 2.0. In addition, there are one HDMI, one LVDS, one VGA, one SATA-600, 8-channel programmable digital I/O, and one HD Codec audio for ensuring a better user experience.
Axiomtek’s MANO561 is now available for purchase. For more product information or customization services, please visit their website at us.axiomtek.com or contact them by email at solutions@axiomtek.com.
