First California Meeting of Menopause Cafe Announced for December 1, 2022
Menopause Cafe is an international charity aimed to break down the taboo of menopause and increase awareness of menopause on those experiencing it as well as awareness for their family, friends, and colleagues. Menopause Cafes are free and run entirely by volunteers.
Laguna Hills, CA, November 25, 2022 --(PR.com)-- A Menopause Café, aimed at breaking down the taboo around menopause, increasing awareness of the impact of menopause on those experiencing it, their family, friends and their colleagues, and reflecting on the "third stage of life," will be held in south Orange County, California next month.
Open to people of all genders and all ages, Menopause Café will be held between 11:00am and 12:30pm on Thursday, December 1 at Little France Bakery & Bistro, 28181 Marguerite Parkway, Mission Viejo, CA 92692.
Following the World’s first Menopause Café held in Perth, Scotland in 2017, many pop-up Menopause Cafes have been organized worldwide, including in workplaces. The world’s first Menopause Festival, #FlushFest, was also held in Perth in 2018. #FlushFest23 will be held September 8 & 9 in Edinburgh and online featuring talks, interactive workshops, opportunities to network and a comedy night.
Rachel Weiss, founder of the Menopause Café Charity commented, “The Menopause Café is aimed at women and men of all ages who would like to talk about the menopause, to share their stories, experiences and questions, all made a little bit easier with tea and cake.
“Unfortunately, many people feel that they should just ‘get on with’ the menopause, with some never talking to their friends or family about it. People can come along and just listen, or join in on the discussions, hopefully leaving with a clearer sense of the impact of the menopause on those who are experiencing it, alongside their families, friends and colleagues.”
Kirsty Wark, patron of the Menopause Café Charity says, “I am delighted to have been asked to be a patron of this new charity which is dedicated to get everyone talking about the menopause. This is the way to a healthier, happier future.”
The south Orange County event will be the first of its kind to be held in California. It is being organized by Sally Bartlett and Cheryl Ingraham and held at Little France Bakery & Bistro, 28181 Marguerite Parkway, Mission Viejo, CA 92692.
Sally Bartlett said, “Your life is about to get really interesting! It’s better experienced together!”
Booking is recommended. For more information, please visit http://www.menopausecafe.net/.
