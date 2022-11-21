New Hanukkah Story by Ron Isaacs and HGBM
Springfield, OH, November 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Now Available on Kindle and for Paperback Pre-Order, "Oscar the Octopus: A Hanukkah Tale," by Ron Isaacs.
Several years ago, Ron Isaacs visited a wildlife center for the feeding of the aquatic animals. He became fascinated with an octopus that was playful and able to open a locked box that contained its lunch. He learned that an octopus has nine brains, three hearts, can change colors, and can even see and remember people. From that moment on he was so fascinated that he continued to watch television shows and read books about octopuses. Oscar the Octopus is the first octopus to ever appear in a Hanukkah story.
Ron Isaacs, known as the “teaching rabbi” has published 130 books that make learning and lore accessible to readers of all ages and beliefs. From his Every Person’s Guide to Judaism series to his Do Animals have Souls, his books are invaluable sources of information and definitive reference works for people of all faiths. His children’s picture book with Karen Rostoker Gruber titled Farmer Kobi’s Hanukkah Match) was named one of the Best Children’s Books of 2015 by the Bureau of Education and Research. His books for Higher Ground Books and Media include I am Hanukkah: A Mindfulness Journey, I am Passover: A Mindfulness Journey, and Prayer for the World: Song of the Grass. He currently serves Beth Judah Temple in Wildwood New Jersey as its spiritual leader. He can be reached at www.rabbiron.com and one can follow his blogs at https://thoughtsfromrabbiron.wordpress.com/.
Higher Ground Books & Media is an independent publisher based in Springfield, OH. We publish stories that are inspirational, educational, and motivational! Our work is Christian-based, and we strive to share stories of positive transformation that showcase God's power in our lives. You can find more information about this title and others offered by HGBM at www.highergroundbooksandmedia.com.
If you would like more information about this book, please call Rebecca Benston at 937-925-0387 or email highergroundbooksandmedia@gmail.com.
Categories