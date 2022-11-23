Loveforce International Releases a Single with a Multi-Lingual Title
On Friday, November 25, Loveforce International will release a new Digital Music Single with five different titles in five different languages and give away a book in the new single's honor.
Santa Clarita, CA, November 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, November 25, Loveforce International will release a new Digital Music Single with Multiple Titles in Different Languages. It will also give away a book in honor of the new Digital Music Single.
The new Digital Music Single is by The Loveforce Collective. It is a Rock instrumental entitled, “It Almost Makes Me Want To Cry.” The song has both hard and soft edges. The instrumentation in the verses is driving hard rock. The instrumentation in the chorus is soothing Soft Rock.
The Digital Music Single will be released with five different titles. English will be the main language. The other languages represent the primary language in each of four key music streaming platforms. The languages for the song’s title will be Spanish, Swahili, Arabic, and Hindu.
The book being given away to honor the new single is the e-book version of Finding God in A Chaotic World by The Prophet of Life. This particular book is also being given away in honor of the Thanksgiving weekend because it is about God. The book covers topics like How the Lord communicates with everyone, the true nature of God, and why God’s will always prevail. It also discusses changes occurring all over our planet and what is causing them. The goal of the book is to provide readers with revelations that may change the way they look at God, life in general, and their life in particular.
“We are proud of this week’s offerings. We have a pleasantly original Hard & Soft Rock instrumental and a book about Finding God on the Thanksgiving weekend,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas.
The e-book will be given away on Friday, November 25 only, worldwide on Amazon exclusively. The new Digital Music Single will be released to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Triller, Media Net, TikTok, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, Yandex, Joax, Kuack, Adaptr, and Qobuz.
For further information, contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
