Enova Launches Its TCG OPAL2.0 End Point Protection Solution for USB3.x
Including OPAL2.0 host management software and FIPS 140-2 Level 2 certified single chip cryptographic module
San Jose, CA, November 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Enova Technology Corp., a real-time full drive encryption technology innovator, today announced its TCG OPAL2.0 End Point Protection solution for USB3.0 and Type C disk drive.
The all inclusive OPAL2.0 host management software allows an easy setup of the drive which is protected by the FIPS 140-2 Level 2 certified single chip cryptographic module. The solution effectively transforms any standard SATA disk or SSD to an OPAL2.0 compliant disk drive without capacity limitation.
The solution can be configured as a secure booting device since the entire operating system can only be decrypted with successful OPAL2.0 authentication; alternatively, it can be configured as a data drive without booting capability.
The MBAM (Microsoft BitLocker Administration & Monitoring) can take advantage of the solution and provides enterprise-wise key management for fast deployment with low Total Cost of Ownership.
"Our goal is to provide the end point protection solutions using TCG OPAL2.0 software along with the FIPS 140-2 level 2 certified single chip cryptographic module capable of transforming any standard SATA drive into an OPAL2.0 compliant disk drive without capacity limitation,” said Robert Wann, CEO of Enova Technology Corp. “The family of X-Wall processors and our security software accomplish this goal, and we are pleased to be able to offer this technology to customers from all ends of the spectrum.”
About Enova Technology:
Enova Technology has dedicated its research and development to hardware real-time full drive encryption technology since year 2000, and has engineered and manufactured a variety of real-time crypto ASIC and system solutions including high speed interfaced IDE (ATA), SATA (Serial ATA), USB2.0/USB3.0, U.S. Government CAC/PIV based 2-factor authentication encrypted storage, SecureRAID 1U, SecureRAID Mini-Tower and SecureNAS T2. For more information please visit the Enova Technology website www.enovatech.com.
X-Wall and Enova are registered trademarks of Enova Technology Corporation.
Microsoft is a registered trademark of Microsoft Corporation. All other Marks belong to their respected companies/owners.
About Enova Technology:
Zoe Chen
+886-3-5772767
www.enovatech.com
