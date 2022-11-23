Oxipit Introduces Quality Assurance for MSK, MG, and CT Modalities

AI medical imaging company Oxipit expanded its Quality product suite with quality assurance support for musculoskeletal X-rays, mammography images and lung CT scans. Previously supporting only chest X-rays, the upgraded Quality suite aims to answer all imaging department quality assurance needs with a single product. The updated Quality product will be showcased at RSNA 2022 annual meeting later this month.