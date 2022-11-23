THINKWARE Announces Black Friday Dash Cam Sale
THINKWARE is kicking off its Black Friday sale today with discounts on new and popular dash cams starting today and going through the 27th. The discounts will be available on the THINKWARE site and other specialty online retailers.
San Francisco, CA, November 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- World-leading dash cam brand THINKWARE announced today its Black Friday deals, with discounts on its most popular dash cam models starting today through December 4 on the THINKWARE site, online marketplaces, and specialty retailers.
Many of THINKWARE DASH CAM models will be on sale including some of its newest models, the Q1000 and X800, and flagship model like the U1000. The full lineup of THINKWARE products on sale during Black Friday/Cyber Monday include:
● Q1000: (Reg. Price $429.99 On Sale $349.99) "Where performance meets design." The Thinkware Q1000 captures stunning 2K QHD footage, whether night or day, thanks to its premium 5.14MP Sony STARVIS image sensor and true HDR technology. The successor to Thinkware Q800PRO.
● X800: (Reg. Price $199.99 On Sale $149.99) Equipped with a premium Sony STARVIS image sensor, the X800 captures precise details in 2K QHD with a 150-degree wide-angle view. Its 2.7" LCD touchscreen provides a convenient user experience where you can easily configure settings and play back videos right off the screen. The successor to Thinkware X700.
● F790: (Reg. Price $299.99 On Sale $229.99) The F790 is a versatile dash cam suitable for commercial fleet market vehicles where you can add an additional 4-channels to make it a 5-channel surveillance system. The F790 also offers true HDR technology for superior image contrast and clarity.
● U1000: (Reg. Price $499.99 On Sale $379.99) THINKWARE's flagship model delivers sharp native 4K video quality, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), Super Night Vision, Safety Camera Alerts (red light and speed camera alerts), and Parking surveillance mode.
● X1000: (Reg. Price $299.99 On Sale $229.99) Equipped with Super Night Vision 3.0 with real DOL HDR, captures flawless front and rear 2K QHD footage, 5.14MP Sony STARVIS IMX 335 image sensor enhanced with Ultra Night Vision & Auto HDR technology, parking surveillance mode, and ADAS.
● F200 PRO: (1CH Reg. Price $139.99 On Sale $109.99 / 2CH Reg. Price $199.99 On Sale $159.99) Their best seller - a versatile mid-range Full HD 1080P dual-channel dash cam with Super Night Vision and built-in Wi-Fi.
● F70: (Reg. Price $89.99 On Sale $69.99) THINKWARE's Full HD 1080p model that has been widely reviewed includes a wide-angle view, energy saving mode, and parking mode.
● iVolt Mini External Battery: (Reg. Price $249.99 On Sale $209.99) Compatible with all THINKWARE models, the iVolt Mini External Battery helps increase the duration of the Parking Surveillance mode of your dash cam, allowing it to remain in parking mode for up to 20 hours or 16 hours with a rear cam added.
“We’re excited to offer Black Friday discounts on our most popular and in-demand dash cams. Whether you’re seeking the perfect gift for a road warrior who has everything, or a loved one who makes short trips daily, THINKWARE dash cams offer unparalleled vehicle security for all types of drivers,” said a THINKWARE representative, “THINKWARE dash cams have the best in-market video quality and safety features, keeping everyone protected on the road all year long this holiday season.”
About THINKWARE
Global IT Corporation THINKWARE DASH CAM was founded in Korea in 1997. Through consistent research and development in the field of smart car technologies, THINKWARE DASHCAM has established itself as the market leader in various sectors such as dash cams, electronic maps, navigation, mobile applications, and tablet PCs.
Spearheading the competition with world-class image processing technologies and an intuitive, user-friendly interface, THINKWARE DASH CAM debuted in the US market in 2014. THINKWARE DASH CAM has confirmed it will be exporting its DASH CAM lineup into 17 other countries, including the US, Canada, UK, and Japan.
THINKWARE DASH CAM has continued to astound the industry with its world-class DASH CAM lineup during its presence at global exhibitions like CES, SEMA, and The Gadget Show Live. For CES2017, the world’s largest consumer electronics show, THINKWARE received the Innovation Award of the Year for excellence in technology and design. The company has also received the IF, IDEA, and Red Dot Design Award.
For more information, visit THINKWARE’s website at https://thinkwarestore.com.
