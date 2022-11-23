"Of Ashes and Dust" by Ron Roman Now Available from Histria Books
Las Vegas, NV, November 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Histria Books is pleased to announce the release of Of Ashes and Dust by Ron Roman. This apocalyptic thriller is published by Addison & Highsmith Publishers, an imprint of Histria Books dedicated to outstanding original works of fiction.
Of Ashes and Dust is a no-punches-pulled apocalyptic tale of mesmerizing intrigue and gut-retching survival told as an alternate-history thriller during the last days of a global Armageddon, culminating in an unexpected and explosive ending.
Publisher’s Weekly raves, “Distinguished by sparkling prose and an immersive narrative style, Roman’s story of liberty and revolution offers readers more than a vision of an American dystopia and a terrifying global conflict, reflecting the faultiness of real-world politics.”
Ron Roman is an Associate Professor of English, ESL, and Humanities with the University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC-Asia) since 1996. He has written extensive travel, academic, and political articles for regional and national publications. Currently, he resides in South Korea, where he writes and has acted in numerous Korean TV dramas and motion pictures. Of Ashes and Dust is his debut novel.
Of Ashes and Dust, 260 pp., ISBN 978-1-59211-178-7, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. It is also available as an eBook. Titles published under the various imprints of Histria Books are distributed worldwide by the Independent Publishers Group (IPG). For information on publishing with Histria Books, please visit HistriaBooks.com or contact us at info@histriabooks.com
